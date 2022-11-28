15 Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals to Grab for $5 or Under

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time is running out to make the most of Cyber Monday sales, but it’s not over yet! We plan to shop until the deals are gone — we don’t want to skip out on any sale we might regret missing.

You might be holding back from spending too much today, but it’s always tempting to treat yourself or grab some stocking stuffers on Cyber Monday. So, how about we show you 15 products we love on sale for $5 or under? You might be surprised what you’ll find. Shop below!

Hocegcuy Fidget Anxiety Ring

A cute ring that could help you focus and relax!

Was $6 On Sale: $5 You Save 17% See it!

Etude House My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hairband

The cutest accessory for washing your face!

Was $5 On Sale: $4 You Save 20% See it!

Pen+Gear 3D Reward Erasers, 25 Count

Almost too cute to use!

Was $6 On Sale: $5 You Save 17% See it!

MelodySusie Premium Hand Cream

Featuring notes of shea and fruit!

Was $7 On Sale: $4 You Save 43% See it!

RadBizz Push Pop Bubble Fidget Sensory Toy Ball

An amazing stress reliever!

Was $6 On Sale: $5 You Save 17% See it!

Monday Haircare Travel Size Smooth Shampoo

An excellent pick for a frequent traveler!

Was $3 On Sale: $2 You Save 33% See it!

Gumfolk 3 Pairs Fuzzy Christmas Socks

How adorable are these?

Was $6 On Sale: $5 You Save 17% See it!

Laisae Tea Tree Soap for Face

Two bars for under $5!

Was $10 On Sale: $4 You Save 60% See it!

Stars Above Paris Crossband Fur Slide Slippers

This slipper comes in so many colors!

Was $10 On Sale: $5 You Save 50% See it!

Teqifu 17-Pack Hair Elastics

Goodbye, hair creases and headaches!

Was $14 On Sale: $5 You Save 64% See it!

Lip Smacker Lippy Pal Flavored Lip Balm

One lip balm we know we won’t lose!

Was $6 On Sale: $4 You Save 33% See it!

Flowery All-in-One File

This nail file includes a shaper, ridge remover, finisher, buffing prep, shiner and smoother!

Was $4 On Sale: $3 You Save 25% See it!

J.Cat Beauty Highlighter Quad Spectrum Palette

For the makeup lover!

Was $7 On Sale: $3 You Save 57% See it!

Dr. Zap’s Pimple Patches

One pack, two sizes!

Was $6 On Sale: $5 You Save 17% See it!

GranNaturals Metal Pin Bristle Hair Brush

Hello, good hair days!

Was $6 On Sale: $5 You Save 17% See it!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite finds below:

