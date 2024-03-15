Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that the weather is finally shifting to warmer temps, chances are you’ve probably started preparing your spring wardrobe. If you like wearing sleeveless tops or breezy pants during the moderate spring months, you can snag a serious deal on all of your necessities now. Yes, the rumors are true — we found a regal dress you’ll want to wear for any of your upcoming spring events. It’s on sale at Macy’s, but sizes are going fast!

The Lauren Ralph Lauren floral stretch jersey dress makes for a chic Easter ensemble and works far beyond the holiday weekend. It features a polyester and elastane material composition for a stretchy and durable feel. Also, it has short sleeves and a slight gather across the bodice to add a fashion-forward element. Simply put, it’s a slay!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Floral Stretch Jersey Surplice Dress for $68 (was $119) at Macy’s!

To style this dress, you can pair it with pumps and a cardigan for an elegant, polished feel. Alternatively, you can rock it with sandals and a purse for a reined moment that allows the frock to do all of the talking. Further, the bold colors of this gem make it easy to coordinate with other items — and it boasts an inclusive 2 to 16 size range!

While reviewing and gushing over this elegant dress, one Macy’s reviewer said, “It’s very flattering. I’m 5′ 1″ and a size 12, and it was a nice length even though not petite. The fabric drapes nicely and doesn’t cling or show any bulges. I don’t like to wear short or no sleeves, so I found a poppy-colored cropped cardigan to wear over it. It looks great.”

The countdown to spring has officially begun, and if you’re looking for a cute dress to don for the upcoming season, this Lauren Ralph Lauren option may be one you’ve been dreaming of!

