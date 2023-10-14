Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we move forward in this post-lockdown world, reverting back to normal bra-wearing can be a difficult transition, especially when those bras have rigid structures or painful underwire that ends up cutting into your skin by the end of the day. But a lot of Us still want some sense of support — particularly those who happen to have larger busts — without sacrificing the form and enhancements of a regular bra. What to do?

Good news! Amazon has a super-highly rated solution to all your undergarment woes, and it’s on sale now for 34% off. This sports bra offers support without discomfort and can be worn as either a bra or a top on its own — plus, at just $17 now, you can get multiple, with over 20 colors to choose from in sizes Small to XX-Large.

Get the Lemedy Longline Padded Sports Bra on sale now for $22 (was $26) at Amazon!

The Lemedy Longline Padded Sports Bra has the vibe of a cropped cami, with the support of a sports bra. Don’t worry, though — this isn’t the kind of sports bra which will cram in and flatten the girls, or create the dreaded uni-boob! This longline tank-style bra is designed to flatter and function, with a combination nylon and spandex fabric that is soft and comfortable to wear. It’s padded, though the pads are removable if you prefer that look — and despite the thin spaghetti straps, it offers a stellar amount of support even for big-chested ladies. The long-line cut, coming down to the waist area, extends coverage and makes the bra more comfortable to wear under over shirts and even as a solo tank. Inside is a shelf layer in the cami-style top for additional support and a touch of silhouette-enhancing lift.

The scoop neckline is also incredibly flattering, but this sports bra offers so much more than just a great look. The fabric is moisture-wicking, making it ideal to utilize during even the most sweat-inducing workouts… or simply a great choice to keep cool as part of a casual look. At a reduced rate — priced at $22, down from $26 — you can affordably pick up a few Lemedy sports bras in different colors, including classic Black, cool Jasmine Green, and lovely Rose Red.

Get the Lemedy Longline Padded Sports Bra on sale now for $22 (was $26) at Amazon!

Reviewers consistently rave about the Lemedy Longline Padded Sports Bra, with nearly 40,000 giving the garment a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating on Amazon. “These tank tops have been my summer addiction!” confessed an enthusiastic wearer. “I now have 4 colors of them and are seriously obsessed. Being larger-chested they really do hold everything in and up. I have been able to golf, play tennis and pickleball, weight-lift and do all daily activities without any worry of anything falling out or having to make adjustments throughout while wearing these…The material is thick and none of the colors I have received yet have been see-through in the slightest. There is a built in bra shelf so the support is there and nothing shows through.” Another customer shared, “I have this sports bra in 4 colors and I couldn’t recommend these enough…they’re my favorite sports bras and they’re long enough that you don’t even have to wear a shirt working out if you don’t want to, but you absolutely can if that’s what you prefer too. The colors are so cute, easy to wash, and perfect for athleisure or working out or hiking purposes.”

Other reviewers have noted that they feel totally confident wearing the bra as a top on its own: “I love these cropped tanks. I first purchased in the color fuchsia (not sure if thats the listed name) and it was cute,” said one shopper. “Went back to buy the white, and I admittedly wore it almost everyday the week it arrived. It’s versatile, you can dress it up or down. I’ve worked out in them, and also worn with jeans or a skirt. The neckline isn’t too low (which is nice, since it’s cropped.) Will be buying more colors.” Repeat buying seems to be a trend with customers as well, with one writing that “I have 3 and as I burn through my old ones, I will be replacing them with these. Every color is *chefs kiss*.” Get your own Lemedy sports bra (or a few!) now at Amazon while it’s still on sale!

See it! Get the Lemedy Longline Padded Sports Bra on sale now for $22 (was $26) at Amazon!

