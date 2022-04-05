These Essential Levi’s Skinny Jeans Are 65% Off at Walmart — Limited Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t think of Levi’s when shopping for a new pair of jeans? The brand is truly iconic, and because of their major reputation in the world of denim, it’s rare to find styles at seriously affordable prices. They’re not the most expensive jeans on the planet — but we certainly wouldn’t categorize them as cheap. After all, they boast a high quality that’s renowned all over the globe!

That said, markdowns on Levi’s styles do happen every so often — and there happens to be one heating up the internet at Walmart as we speak! Tons of different denim pieces are up for grabs at reduced prices, and our favorite pick from the collection are these classic skinny jeans that you can score for up to 65% off their original price!

Get the Levi’s Women’s Classic Modern Mid Rise Skinny Jeans (originally $60) on sale for prices starting at $21 at Walmart!

We can’t resist a stellar steal, and this one is no exception. Levi’s jeans for just $21? Yes, please! We know that wide-leg jeans are currently en vogue, but we still love rocking a pair of skinnies every once in a blue moon. This specific pair is a mid-rise jean with a fitted pant leg that’s more straight than skintight toward the ankle. They’re honestly one of the more flattering skinny styles we’ve seen lately, and shoppers are completely enamored!

Reviewers proclaim that these jeans fit “like a glove” and offer just the right amount of stretch to make them feel more comfortable. When you have fitted jeans like this pair, stretch is a must — but you don’t want to veer off into jegging territory. It seems like these skinnies have struck the perfect balance!

At the moment, these skinnies are on sale — but it should come as no surprise that this deal won’t last forever. This is a limited-time offer, and we already spot certain sizes flying off the virtual shelves — so if you want to deck yourself out in denim, act fast! It’s rare to find genuine Levi’s for just $21, but we think you already knew that. Let’s get shopping — think of how many spring brunch outfits you’ll have!

