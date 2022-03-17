We Just Found the Denim Equivalent of Palazzo Pants — And We’re Obsessed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who here loves palazzo pants? All of Us? Yeah, we thought so. They’re typically high-waisted, wide-legged and made from a breezy fabric or knit material. There are a few factors that you can alter within palazzo pants if you want to stay true to their aesthetic — but the one thing we never expected to see are palazzo pants made from denim!

To our surprise, denim palazzo pants exist — and they’re made by Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. We spotted these bottoms at Walmart and instantly fell in love. They have a super easygoing vibe that’s completely ideal for both the spring and summer months!

These denim delights could be considered wide-leg jeans, but we think they better embody the palazzo style! The hallmark of this particular type of pant is that they’re fitted in the waist, which is also high-cut — and instantly flare out to create a loose, comfortable silhouette. That’s exactly what these jeans accomplish perfectly!

These bottoms take the basic design principles of palazzo pants and adapt them to complement a classic pair of jeans. They still have the same button-fly closure and five-pocket look, and even though the pants are made from denim, the material does have a bit of stretch to make them easier to wear.

At the moment, you can score these jeans in three different washes — light, dark and a true blue denim. All three shades are absolutely gorgeous, but if you want a more vintage-looking style, the light wash would certainly be the way to go. That option comes complete with distressing details and fading that make them look more worn-in. That said, they also may be the most versatile of the bunch — but all three options are absolutely worthy of your consideration! Of the many palazzo pants we own, scoring a pair that’s made from denim like these bottoms would surely be a first. A new take on a trend is always welcome in our book!

Get the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Super High Rise Palazzo Jeans for $30 at Walmart!

