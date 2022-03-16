17 Essential Nordstrom Spring Fashion Finds Under $75

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s go! Now that we’ve had a few days of spring-worthy weather, we’re totally ready for it to be our everyday life! We want to wake up to the sun shining every day and go outside to feel the warmth on our skin!

That means we’re going to need some new clothes! Mini dresses, shorts, tank tops, sandals — we want them all! That’s why we’re shopping at Nordstrom. Scroll down to see our 17 favorite spring fashion picks under $75 right now!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This tiered mini Rip Curl dress is swingy, crinkly and just plain cute. It’s super versatile too!

2. We Also Love: How pretty is this ruffled Billabong dress? We need a photo wearing this one on the beach!

3. We Can’t Forget: We’re feeling some boho vibes from this lightweight Caslon dress. We like this sleeve length for spring too!

Shorts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: We love denim shorts, but this faux-leather pair by Vero Moda? Unbelievably chic!

5. We Also Love: So comfy and cute! These gauzey Madewell shorts are lounge-worthy but more than cute enough for wearing out!

6. We Can’t Forget: We’re still fully on board with the biker short look. These Naked Wardrobe shorts are ribbed too!

Tank Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This ribbed Treasure & Bond tank will be your new everyday essential. Grab it in more than one color!

8. We Also Love: Dress things up a bit with this flowy Nordstrom tank top. We love the matching V neck and back!

9. We Can’t Forget: You could also go casual with this Roxy tank. The beachy graphic is serving up vacation vibes!

Lightweight Jackets

10. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s officially shacket season again! Grab this BP. shirt jacket as a layer any time the spring breeze feels a little too chilly!

11. We Also Love: Whether you’re going to work or need something to layer over a bralette and biker shorts, this Caslon blazer is a fool-proof pick!

Skirts

12. Our Absolute Favorite: A denim skirt is timeless. This BP. mini skirt adds on a cool unfinished hem too!

13. We Also Love: Every fashionista’s closet should have a faux-leather skirt right now. This Vero Moda mini skirt is our pick!

14. We Can’t Forget: Don’t forget about midi skirts! Especially when they have cute floral prints like this BP. skirt!

Sandals

15. Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get much more stylish right now than this Urban Sport pillow slide. So comfy too!

16. We Also Love: How about a little heel? This Open Edit sandal has a puffy vamp strap and a unique heel shape!

17. We Can’t Forget: Sometimes there’s nothing better than a simple flip flop. This Havaiana pair is a popular pick — and we love the shiny straps!

