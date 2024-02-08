Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though styles have shifted over the years, denim jackets continue to be a staple in wardrobes of fabulous fashionistas around the globe. Much like jeans, denim jackets are one of the most versatile garments you can find to bring a hint of casual style to any outfit. And though there are thousands on the market, it’s hard to come across one that thousands of shoppers agree is the “perfect wardrobe staple.”

Well, until now — the Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket has received a five-star stamp of approval from over 7,700 Amazon shoppers. A traditional denim material, the jacket is made of cotton-elastane blend that shoppers say is “stiff so it’s structured, but [is] stretchy at the same time.” Other notable features of the jacket include a slightly cropped silhouette, button-flap chest pockets and fold-over collar. It also comes in a variety of washes, such as blue or white, and even lavender and checkered print. Obsessed!

Get the Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket for just $50 (originally $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Related: This Color-Block Sherpa Pullover Has Total ‘90s Vibes We’re approaching that weird time between seasons where we never quite know how to dress. If we go too warm, we’ll end up quickly overheating and regretting our decision. But if we don’t go heavy enough, we’ll end up shivering and unhappy. This is where a fleece does its best work. We’ll find ways to […]

Shoppers adore the jacket for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest highlights happens to be its ability to function as a layering piece. This is thanks to its slightly oversized fit, which this shopper says is “roomy enough for a sweatshirt or light sweater under.” Plenty of reviewers say it’s true-to-size, but other shoppers suggest you should size up if you want to layer it with other pieces.

And because it’s such a great layering piece, this jacket can be relied on across several seasons rather than just one. In spring, it can be teamed with a light sweater, jeans and tennis shoes — while in the summer, it can be worn with a dress and sandals on cooler days. These jackets are so versatile, they can pair well with pastel spring colors, bright summer shades and muted autumn tones as well — all depending on your aesthetic.

“The look is timeless,” this customer said. “[It] matches virtually everything and denim jackets never go out of style. I see this being my go-to fall and spring jacket for years to come.”

Related: Olivia Wilde Just Rocked This Red Puffer Jacket From J.Crew — On Sale Now Looks like Olivia Wilde is getting a head start on her Valentine’s Day attire! The Don’t Worry Darling director was spotted out in Los Angeles yesterday rocking a red puffer. We love how the vibrant hue elevates her all-black workout ensemble (and the coat’s interior pink lining is even more fitting for V-Day!). Whether you […]

Made for every shopper, the jacket comes in both standard and plus sizes, ranging in sizes X-Small to 4X. It’s easy also to wash — simply throw it in the laundry on cold and tumble dry. You really can’t beat such a stylish and versatile jacket which shoppers say they expect to keep and enjoy “for many years to come” — especially when it’s on sale now for $40 off. Happy shopping!

See it: Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket for just $50 (originally $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more from Levi’s here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us