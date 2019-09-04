



Those hot summer days aren’t the only thing behind Us! So are our lightweight outfits too. The time has come to finally retire our beloved bathing suits and short shorts to instead reach for more seasonally appropriate pieces. What exactly are the types of “pieces” we’re speaking of? Layered ones, of course!

Fall is all about fun, fresh layers! Whether we’re throwing on a cardigan here or leather jackets there, it’s all about easy-to-wear pieces that we can build our looks around. The easiest piece of them all to wear? This denim jacket, of course! It’s the seasonal appropriate staple that we’ll all be falling for over and over.

See it: Grab the Levi’s Original Denim Trucker Jacket (originally $80) now with prices starting at just $40, available at Macy’s!

Let’s be clear here: we’re not the only ones falling for the Levi’s Original Denim Trucker Jacket. Hundreds and hundreds of reviewers are too! One reviewer couldn’t stop ranting and raving over how much they loved this “classic” jacket, while another went ahead and called it “the most perfect” jean jacket ever! But why are so many reviewers saying “you can’t go wrong” with this perfect piece? Easy: This timeless layer will never go out of style!

Or at least that’s true when opting for any of the seven sensational shades. All of the available colors will seamlessly pair with anything in our closets! Don’t believe Us? What about the reviewers? So many of them couldn’t get over how “stylish” the shades were, and many of them love how many options there were to choose from. The ‘Sweet Jane’ was excellent for those looking for a traditional medium wash that will effortlessly pair with any T-shirt and pant. While the ‘Soft Ultra Black’ will balance out our sleek leather jackets and matching black booties!

Now, is anyone looking to elevate their ensembles? Perhaps add a little glitz and glam into the rotation too? Sure we are, and that’s why we’re loving the ‘Sequin Lola’ too! The glitter sleeve is striking enough to get everyone’s attention, yet subtle enough to wear to work. It’s the perfect substitution for anyone looking to trade in their work blazers when going from desk to drinks!

See it: Grab the Levi’s Original Denim Trucker Jacket (originally $80) now with prices starting at just $40, available at Macy’s!

What’s so special about this jacket? It’s simple — literally. This jacket incorporates all of the “traditional” features we’ve grown to love (and expect) over the years. The point collar can easily be flipped up or down depending on our signature style, and the long button sleeves are great when we’re looking to make some minor adjustments. Cuff the sleeves on the days it’s a bit hotter and be sure to remember to roll them back down when the temperatures begin to drop too.

Speaking of staying warm, the front button-up design is great when we’re looking to fight the chill. What’s better than that? Reviewers claim it’s how comfortable this jacket fits. One reviewer loved how it wasn’t “stiff” when worn with any sweater or shirt underneath and another loved how it was “sturdy without being tight” — and we all know how pivotal that is! There’s nothing worse than a layer that works well outfit-wise but doesn’t work fit-wise too. No need to worry about that here! This “classic” jean jacket is so comfortable, it’ll be on repeat all season long!

See it: Grab the Levi’s Original Denim Trucker Jacket (originally $80) now with prices starting at just $40, available at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out additional Levi’s pieces, more jackets and women’s sale also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!