Create a Soothing Sleep Routine With These Self-Care Products From LifeToGo

Getting a good night’s sleep is at the top of our to-do list. If we don’t catch enough Zs, we always turn into a zombie the next day. Our productivity goes out the window! Lately, we’ve been struggling in the sleep department. For whatever reason, we’ve had the hardest time falling asleep and sleeping soundly — we end up tossing and turning all night long. We’ve tried sound machines and meditation apps, but nothing seems to work!

LifeToGo to the rescue! The health and wellness hub has a wide variety of products that are perfect sleep aids. From pillows to supplements, we’ve rounded up the best buys for a soothing sleep routine. Sweet dreams!

Sleep Crown Classic Over-the-Head Pillow

Skip the tossing and turning with a Sleep Crown Over-the-Head Relaxation Pillow. This innovative pillow gently contours around the face, blocking light and muffling ambient noise. The bamboo jersey knit is a super-soft, natural, sustainable fabric with wicking and cooling capabilities for a proper night’s sleep. Relaxation mode on!

Get the Sleep Crown Classic Over-the-Head Pillow for $174 at LifeToGo!

NB Pure Sleep Supplement

Sleep soundly with the NB Pure Sleep Supplement. Packed with premium ingredients that support the body’s immune system, this natural sleep remedy helps you get a good night’s sleep. Formulated without medicine or melatonin, this sleep supplement avoids common side effects from prescription medications.

Get the NB Pure Power Down Sleep Supplement for $28 at LifeToGo!

Eirtree Hypo Melatonin

Many consider melatonin to be the most effective protein that acts as a sleep aid. But rather than having to consume a pill before bed, try this Eirtree Hypo Melatonin instead. In fact, this melatonin method delivers the formula 30 to 60 times faster than oral melatonin! Go to sleep faster with this strategic spray.

Get the Live Hypo by Eirtree Hypo Melatonin with Dipole Technology for $23 at LifeToGo!

Sky Wellness CBD Sleep Gummies

Relax your body and mind with the Sky Wellness CBD Sleep Gummies. These gummies are also formulated with CBN, a cannabinoid that promotes healthy sleeping habits. Bye-bye, groggy days — hello, restful nights!

Get the Sky Wellness CBD Sleep Gummies SW 125mg 5ct + CBN + Melatonin for $10 (originally $11) at LifeToGo!

