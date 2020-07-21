Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember just a few months ago when we were struggling to find hand sanitizer in stock? And then when we did find it, we always had to read the label carefully to make sure it had enough alcohol to suit the CDC’s recommended 60%. And once we confirmed that, we could move on to the other ingredients, checking to find any soothers to counteract the drying effects of the alcohol.

Shopping for sanitizer was basically harder than shopping for a great pair of jeans — and we all know how much of a struggle that can be. But we made out okay. The problem now though is that our original stash is running out, and we need it just as much as ever, if not more. Considering the surges some places are seeing around the country, as well as businesses reopening, it’s vital to have a trusty hand sanitizer on you whenever you leave the house. That’s why we’re so happy LifeToGo’s sanitizer is back in stock!

Get the 8 oz. Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera (6-Pack) for just $30 at LifeToGo!

Each bottle of this already top-rated hand sanitizer is only $5, and you get a pack of six with each order, so you’ll have enough for the entire family or maybe to keep yourself stocked for a while. According to the reviewers, you’re going to love it. They say it’s an “incredible product” that “doesn’t leave hands sticky,” and that the fragrance is “great.” One shopper even described the scent as “amazing”!

This sanitizer has a gel consistency that’s thick enough to not run right off your hands, but not too thick where you’ll need to use half the bottle per use. It has 70% ethyl alcohol, so it easily meets the CDC’s guidelines for eliminating harmful, virus-causing bacteria. It actually claims to kill 99.99% of germs!

Remember our other criterion though? If we’re buying a sanitizer, we need one that won’t leave our skin red, flaky and irritated. Thankfully, this one contains aloe vera, a calming, antioxidant-rich ingredient beloved in skincare for its soothing, anti-inflammatory properties!

Each bottle of this sanitizer has a flip top cap and is made in the USA. Remember that soap and water is the way to go if it’s accessible, but when you’re out running essential errands, it’s great to have something like this to keep things clean. Remember to use enough to cover all surfaces of your hands, and rub them together until they feel dry — but not dried out. Most importantly, remember to grab your six-pack before it sells out. We won’t distract you any longer. Go, go!

