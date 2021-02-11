Health-ify Your Pantry With These 5 Good-for-You Goodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always say the same thing: If we just stop buying all of the super unhealthy food that constantly tempts us and keep it out of the house instead, that would stop us from eating it all the time. But what would we replace it with? It’s not like our hunger goes away just because the ice cream and cookies do.

No one is going to prepare and eat an entire salad every time they’re feeling just a little snacky. Plus, you need some things that work well on the go too. Diet websites tend to create pretty unrealistic expectations for anyone looking to get healthier, and it can often lead to frustration and hunger — and therefore a lack of results. That’s why we’re going to give you a list of five bites (and sips!) you’ll actually like to see when you open those pantry doors. Bonus: They’re all on sale for a limited time with code “2021HEALTH”!

Thunderbird Top 5 Mix

Everything in Thunderbird bars is 100% natural and plant-based. No animal products, no gluten, no added sugar, no grains and no soy. These paleo-friendly, non-GMO, USA-made bars are created with fruits, nuts, seeds, spices and nothing else. Each purchase of this mix comes with 15 bars total so you can explore fan-favorite flavors like Chocolate Almond Butter Sea Salt and Texas Maple Pecan!

Get the Thunderbird Top 5 Mix (originally $35) for just $28 with code 2021HEALTH at LifeToGo for a limited time! Free shipping!

Barney Butter

The magic of almond butter is real. If you’ve tried it before and weren’t so sure, then Barney Butter may change your mind. It’s made with blanched almonds, and that makes all the difference. Grab a jar in a classic flavor, go for one with no added salt or sugar or try a fun flavor like chocolate!

Get 3 jars of Barney Butter (originally $27) for just $24 with code 2021HEALTH at LifeToGo for a limited time! Free shipping!

STRONG Coffee

STRONG’s coffee blends are premixed with organic coffee, grass-fed collagen protein and MCT oil to help energize your body and mind without the negative effects. Grab your favorite pack, a sampler variety pack or maybe even the new Sunrise Matcha mix!

Get STRONG Coffee products starting at just $18 with code 2021HEALTH at LifeToGo for a limited time! Free shipping!

PI Performance Keto Bars

Pretty much all of us grew up eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and now we can have that winning combo in a pre-made, low-carb bar. These bars are gluten-free, high in fiber and contain natural keto macros, plus smart fats rather than the ones you try to keep away. Also available in a Chocolate Avalanche flavor!

Get 12 PI Performance Keto Bars (originally $22) for just $20 with code 2021HEALTH at LifeToGo for a limited time! Free shipping!

Shār Snacks Impossibly Good Trail Mix

This vegan, gluten-free, paleo-friendly trial mix is 100% organic and made with beloved ingredients like cherries, coconut, cashews, pistachios, chocolate chips, almonds and pecans. Perfect for when you’re on the go, each trail mix comes in a reusable, plastic-free tube!

Get a 3-Pack of Shār Snacks Impossibly Good Trail Mix (originally $23) for just $18 with code 2021HEALTH at LifeToGo for a limited time! Free shipping!

