Treat Your Tastebuds With These Smart Snacks From LifeToGo

Life is picking up speed again, and that means you need healthy, flavorful snacks that will keep you going. If you crave salty, sweet or a mix of both, there’s a clean, delicious snack for you. Snacking smarter doesn’t mean boring. Explore the new energy-laden bar flavors and snack mixes that are sure to put some extra pep in your snack game — and your step!

Talty Bar

Talty Bars are straightforward snacking at its best. Available in Dark Chocolate Espresso, Fig and Cashew, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Apple Strudel and Chocolate Coconut, Talty Bars are clean, filling and made for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Shop the Talty Bar Variety Case for $72 at LifeToGo!

Thunderbird Bar

Treat your tastebuds to the unexpected with Thunderbird Bars. Made with just fruits, nuts, seeds and spices, Thunderbird Bars are available in a variety of flavors including Almond Apricot Vanilla, Cashew Fig Carrot, Cherry Hemp Turmeric and Hazelnut Coffee Maca.

Shop the wide variety of Thunderbird Bars at LifeToGo!

Shār Snacks

There are trail mixes and then there’s Shār Snacks. The hand-mixed blend of organic nuts, berries and chocolate is a yummy energy boost for athletes and weekend warriors alike.

Shop the wide variety of Shār Snacks at LifeToGo!

Performance Inspired Bar 2.0

Performance Inspired unveils its new protein bar, adding a delicious chocolate layer to the super-clean, low-sugar/calorie formula. The 2.0 version is high in fiber with a full 20g of protein, so you can go the distance all day long.

Shop the Performance Inspired Bar 2.0 (Pack of 12) for $35.89 at LifeToGo!

