Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s always hard to figure out what to wear this time of year. Depending on where you live, it either still feels like summer (sup, SoCal?), fall (know what we mean, New England?) or a combination of the two (Midwest, we’re looking at you). But for the most part, it’s not cold enough to load on the layers quite yet. So, for those of Us who have a desire for dresses, it can be tricky to find styles that fit the bill in fickle weather. One day it’s warm and the next it’s not!

We’ve finally cracked the code: lightweight long-sleeve dresses are the way to go in early fall! Since the material is breathable, we don’t run the risk of overheating in thicker fabric. And the full-length sleeves provide extra warmth on colder nights. We browsed the Internet for the best dresses that check all our boxes. Fall in love with these frocks for this transitional weather!

17 Lightweight Long-Sleeve Dresses for Early Fall Weather

1. The no. 1 bestseller in women’s dresses on Amazon with over 56,000 reviews (no big deal!), this tiered long-sleeve mini dress is an easy everyday option — originally $46, now just $25!

2. We’re obsessed with this printed chiffon maxi dress! One of Anthropologie’s bestsellers, this romantic, flowy frock is ideal for any fall occasion — just $180!

3. Groovy, baby! Shoppers say that this boho-chic maxi dress is “twirl-worthy” and comfy – just $168!

4. This satin tie-waist mini dress is one of my all-time favorite Amazon purchases! Flattering and comfy, this lightweight piece is perfect for a night out or special event — just $32!

5. Going green! This airy floral midi dress from Lulus is a lightweight dream — just $89!

6. Frolic into fall in this long-sleeve floral frock! Featuring adjustable button closure and breathable chiffon fabric, this maxi dress is a dream in fluctuating temperatures — originally $33, now just $22!

7. Searching for a lightweight long-sleeve frock for a fall or winter wedding? This satin tie-front cocktail dress is beyond stunning — just $38!

8. Connecting the dots! Adorned with velvet trim and pleated ruffles, this polka dot mini dress is perfect for any fall function — just $64!

9. We’re absolutely smitten with this embroidered lace dress, available in multiple colors! From the chiffon fabric to the sheer crochet accents, this flirty frock is a showstopper — just $58!

10. This twist-front V-neck mini dress is top-rated for a reason! One customer called it “cute and sexy all at the same time” — just $62!

11. Need a formal dress that will cover your arms while providing maximum movement? Made from a gauzy woven fabric, this maxi wrap dress delivers — just $79!

12. Before we know it, the holidays will be here! Get ready for your next Christmas party with this beautiful burgundy midi dress, featuring chiffon fabric, asymmetrical ruffles and an embroidered floral pattern — just $98!

13. Shop for sweater weather with this gorgeous blue sweater dress! The turtleneck will keep you warm, while the mini silhouette allows for some air flow — just $109!

14. Trendy and timeless, this mini dress is ideal for transitional weather. The full-length puff sleeves and A-line silhouette are oh-so-flattering — originally $46, now just $39!

15. This bestselling mini dress comes in dozens of different colors and patterns! With a swing silhouette and V-neckline, it’s a breezy beauty for early fall days — originally $40, now just $35!

16. We’re giving this mini eyelet dress major heart eyes! Featuring button closure and a ruffle hem, this Anthropologie frock is part boho-chic, part cottage-core. Plus, it’s on sale — originally $160, now just $100!

17. Paint the town red in this smocked rust red mini dress from Lulus — just $68!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!