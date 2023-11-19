Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are about indulging in comforting snacks — and even some of TV’s most popular Real Housewives feel the same way! Case in point: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow recently opened up to New York Magazine‘s The Strategist about essential items in her day-to-day routine, and confessed her love for Pepperidge Farm’s classic Milano cookies.

With regards to her endearment for the Milano cookie, the Vida Tequila founder said, “Oh my gosh, I love all flavors of Milanos — mint, orange, dark chocolate. It was like a special treat when I was a kid and went to my grandmother’s house. She always had a bag of the mint ones for me, and I’ve loved them ever since. Now, we buy the snack-size ones at Costco for my kids’ lunches and always have them stocked in the pantry. My youngest Henry is obsessed. He says they’re the perfect dipping cookie.”

Seriously, who can blame Barlow for her unabashed love for the Milano? If you’ve never tasted the cookie before, allow Us to explain precisely why it’s such a fan-favorite. The Milano has smooth dark chocolate, orange chocolate, mint chocolate or raspberry chocolate filling in between two buttery oval-shaped cookies. They’re delightful goodies you can reach for at any moment — but they’re particularly great with a cup of tea or coffee. As the holiday season approaches, they remain one of the most popular dessert items nationwide!

The Milano is an iconic sweet option, and we’re not the only ones who agree. Over 23,000 reviewers have left five-star reviews on Amazon, with one satisfied shopper stating, “I like buying snacks in bulk and these were perfect. You get two cookies to a pack which is the perfect amount. The container is great to store in the pantry for a quick grab. The cookies are fresh and so far no broken ones!”

Another Amazon reviewers added, “These are great and do not disappoint. There is just enough chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth and the cookie part is buttery. The packages have two cookies each which is just enough for an afternoon snack this is a rear winner!”

Get the Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies Tub for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

Want to treat yourself to a snack, but not feeling this pick? Read on for more treats by beloved brands!

