Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Feeding a young child can be a bigger challenge than most parents let on. When it comes to baby food and toddler food, things can always go wrong: hidden allergens, unappealing, boring flavors, expensive prices, unhealthy ingredients. You want to only buy the best food out there, but it’s not easy to find. You want to feel confident in what you’re feeding a growing child!

That’s why Little Spoon exists. The company was founded with a mission to makes parents’ lives easier by helping to provide one of the most important things you can give your child: food! Looking for great organic options that kids will actually want to eat? They exist — and they’re on Little Spoon!

Little Spoon offers meal and snack options for young babies up to big kids. You can even sign up for a plan so you can avoid grocery shopping. Just answer a few questions about your child, their eating style, their allergies and which plan you’d prefer. We love that when you’re picking out food, you can very easily sort by dietary needs and eating stages as well! No dairy or gluten? No problem. Solids now an option? Let’s do it!

We want to quickly walk you through a few of Little Spoon’s most popular options below so you can get a better feel for what to expect when you sign up. Scroll down to see!

Babyblends

Babyblends were Little Spoon’s first product and are all certified organic, made with no GMOs. There are meal options for four different baby eating stages. There are fruit and vegetable purées for little ones just starting on solids, multi ingredient blends as the next step and complex blends, working in chunkier textures and more complex ingredients. Last are the transition meals, featuring more texture and whole pieces of food to help wean babies off baby food and transition into eating finger foods. Your baby may enjoy things like barley vegetable minestrone or sweeter treats like ancient grain banana coconut cream pie!

Sign up for a Babyblends plan starting at just $2.74 per purée at Little Spoon!

Smoothies

Smoothies are created for on-the-go parents and babies — as they often are! Mealtime and snacktime don’t always pop up at the most convenient moments, so having something that comes in a portable pouch makes things so much easier, and even fun! Smoothies can be enjoyed by both babies and toddlers and come in great flavors like strawberry banana shake and golden apple pie!

Sign up for a Smoothies plan starting at just $2.50 per smoothie at Little Spoon!

Plates

Plates are specifically designed for your toddlers. We know toddlers can be pretty opinionated about food, which is why Little Spoon concentrated on creating “picky eater approved,” low sodium meals. We don’t think you’ll hear too much complaining if things like mac and cheese, pancake puffs and even “super” chicken nuggets are on the menu!

Sign up for a Plates plan starting at just $4.99 per meal at Little Spoon!

Looking for more? See how you can gift parents a Little Spoon gift card here!

Want to see more of our favorite products? Check out more recommendations below!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!