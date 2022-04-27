We Found a Casual Spring Dress That May Be Comfier Than Your Sweats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we want to feel relaxed, we turn to our robust collection of loungewear. When spring rolls around, we reach for sweatpants, a casual tank or tee — or even some biker shorts if it’s warmer outside. That’s how we’ll feel the most comfortable, right? While that goes without saying, loungewear doesn’t exactly make for the best put-together look.

When you do want to put more effort into your spring ensemble, our advice would be to stick with dresses like the one we just found from LOGENE! In fact, it may even feel comfier than wearing your go-to pair of sweats — and it unquestionably looks far more adorable than a low-key lounge #OOTD!

Get the LOGENE Women’s Sleeveless Adjustable Strap Tiered Layer Dress for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

The simplicity of this dress is what makes it incredibly appealing. It’s a swing-style frock with a few tiered layers that reach a midi length — just past the knees. It has a flowy feel and the material it’s made from is described as light and breezy, which is ideal for warmer days! In the spring, you’ll likely have to wear this dress with a denim jacket — but in the summer, it will shine on its own with sneakers or espadrilles.

This dress has a square neckline with thicker spaghetti straps that are adjustable. The right fit for your frame is only a few tweaks away! Another excellent feature includes the pockets on the sides — whenever a garment comes with storage, it always makes us fall for it that much more. Naturally, Amazon shoppers wholeheartedly agree!

All of these details combine to create a masterpiece of a casual dress that you can wear when the vibe calls for cute and comfy. The tent-like fit makes Us think this could trump our loungewear, and we need more options like this when the occasion calls for it. In addition to this piece, we’re also filling our closet with this maxi dress, this reversible tank dress and this tiered dress to elevate the lineup!

