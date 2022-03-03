Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In 2022, “wedding season” is no longer a thing. So many people had to cancel their weddings in the past two years that it feels like we have a special event almost every weekend now. Not that we’re complaining — we love an excuse to dress up any time of year. But since the weather isn’t quite warm enough to rock a sundress yet, we’re struggling to find appropriate cocktail dresses for special events. We need a fitting frock for date night, weddings, vacation and everything in between.

While scrolling through TikTok the other day, we came across the profile of Holland Paterno, a self-proclaimed “Amazon obsessed” influencer and stylist. With her impeccable taste, she has uncovered a treasure trove of Amazon gems. And we instantly fell in love with this long sleeve mini dress! Even though it looks like a designer piece, it only costs $28! Holland, you’re our hero. Be on the best-dressed list on a budget with this satin stunner!

Get the R.Vivimos Women’s Satin Long Sleeve Dress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

The R.Vivimos Women’s Satin Long Sleeve Dress is the perfect transitional dress from winter to spring and then from summer to fall. The long sleeves will keep your arms warm all night while still showing off a little skin with your legs. And the midsection of the dress is unbelievably flattering! The tie waist cinches your silhouette and the ruching provides tummy control. Made of silky satin fabric, this minidress is super soft and luxurious. You’ll feel like a million bucks in this affordable number!

The hardest decision you’ll have to make regarding this cocktail dress is not whether to buy it (that’s a no-brainer) but rather which color to choose from. We’re crushing on the vibrant hot pink, as well as the green and teal jewel tones. And the brown is ideal for fall and winter!

No wonder we hadn’t seen this gorgeous dress before — it’s brand new to Amazon! And yet, the reviews are already glowing. One shopper declared, “This dress not only is gorgeous in color but the material has such a soft silk -like feel! Definitely a great buy, perfect for a date night. The dress itself is a more loose fit style which makes it extremely comfortable. But the tie front and elastic waistband give it enough definition to be flattering. Can’t rave enough about this dress!” *Adds to cart immediately.* “Stunning!” another customer gushed. “Seriously way better quality than I thought it would be!! Looks high end. Love the gorgeous purple color.”

We’d team this chic cocktail dress with a strappy pair of heels (nude for pastel hues, black for darker tones) and add some delicate jewelry. If it’s a particularly chilly day, you could get away with pairing this dress with tights and booties or over-the-knee boots. A pea coat would look great on top in colder weather, but you could also add a leather jacket for an edgier aesthetic. No matter how you style this satin dress, one thing’s for sure — you’re going to turn heads.

