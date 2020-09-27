This Ruffled Camo Top Is So Much More Than a T-Shirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes you wake up and you’re just not into it. “It,” of course, meaning everything. Working, cooking, getting takeout, exercising, Zoom happy hours, grocery shopping — anything that involves you having to be a real person. One of the biggest no-nos on those days is getting dressed in uncomfortable clothes. There’s no way you’re dealing with putting together a “real” outfit when you’re already so over everything. And you know there’s no way the iron is coming out!

If you’re going to get through those types of days, you have to keep it simple and comfortable. A T-shirt and joggers or leggings will do the trick. But the thing is, even if you’re not feeling like your peppiest, cutest self, it’s not like you don’t want to feel that way. If you’re still interacting with others, especially, you still want to impress. That’s why you need a top that’s just as easy to wear as a tee, but way more unique!

Get the Lovezesent Camo Ruffle T-Shirt for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

With this top, you have soft, comfortable material and a relaxed fit with nothing clinging to your stomach, and even a long hem you can wear over leggings. It also has a cool, casual grey camo print. So far so good, but camo is definitely on the tougher, sportier side of fashion. Where do the elevated features come in?

We were simply saving the best for last: the ruffles! This top has ruffled cap sleeves, just barely covering the shoulders, but even better is that these ruffles continue down the sides of the torso, traveling halfway down to really accentuate the butterfly wing effect. Ready for the bonus? The chest pocket even has a smaller ruffle trim of its own!

Get the Lovezesent Camo Ruffle T-Shirt for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pretty detailing dresses up this camo top so well that on the days when you wake up and you’re feeling 100%, you’ll still find yourself reaching for it. How cute would it look with a high-rise skirt and wedges? We love that the ruffles stop at just the right place that there won’t be any bulging under your bottoms!

We love the grey camo version of this top, but there are other versions available too, including a green camo, a leopard print, multiple tie-dye variations and a few fun graphic designs, so if you want to grab more than one, you’re more than welcome to do so. The price is right!

Get the Lovezesent Camo Ruffle T-Shirt for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Lovezesent here and don’t forget to shop through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!