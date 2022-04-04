Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Mother’s Day is coming up again, and if you want to branch out and away from more typical gifts like chocolates and flowers this year, you’re not alone. Even when you’re super close to your mom, coming up with great gift ideas can be a challenge!

That’s why this year, we’re shopping on lululemon’s website. Whether your mama loves to lounge, go on walks with her friends, work out, play tennis, etc., lululemon has high-quality gifts she’ll love and use again and again. Check out some of our top picks below!

Best for the Yoga Mom

If your mom loves to start her day with some Sun Salutations, Align leggings are a great gift choice. Anyone would adore the wildly-soft fabric and weightless feel, and she’ll definitely appreciate the convenience of the pockets!

Get the Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 28″ for just $128 at lululemon!

Best for the Stylish Mom

lululemon doesn’t only make activewear. The brand also makes chic streetwear pieces like these pants! They’re still made with the amazing Warpstreme™ fabric though, which is wrinkle-resistant, sweat-wicking, stretchy and excellent at retaining its shape!

Get the City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-Leg High Rise 7/8 Length Pant (originally $128) on sale starting at just $59 at lululemon!

Best for the Tennis Player Mom

Whether she’s on the court every week or simply a fan of the sport, your tennis-loving mama will adore this dress. It’s made from lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric, has a super flattering design and even features built-in shorts underneath!

Get the Court Crush Dress for just $138 at lululemon!

Best for the Mom Who Loves Morning Walks

She could be going on a walk around the block or exploring a forest trail, but either way, Mom deserves a comfy piece that will have her feeling cute and comfortable. This half-zip is designed to evade friction and feel cool to the touch. Long sleeves are a great idea for hikes too!

Get the Luxtreme Running Half-Zip (originally $98) for just $69 at lululemon!



Best for the Mom Who Loves Nights In

Is your mom all about that lounge life? If so, she’ll always appreciate new comfy clothes — especially pieces like this hoodie, made with a touch of cashmere. We love this piece because it’s actually a sweater rather than a sweatshirt!

Get the Double Knit Sweater Hoodie (originally $148) now starting at just $79 at lululemon!

Looking for more? Find more gift ideas and greatness at lululemon here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!