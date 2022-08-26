Act Fast! This Bestselling Belt Bag From lululemon Is Back in Stock — For Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Over time, there have been many iconic handbags that have caused a fashion frenzy: the quilted Chanel purse with a chain strap, the Louis Vuitton oversized tote and the Hermès Birkin that costs more than a down payment on a house. But lately, there’s a new bag that is breaking the internet — literally.

The Wanderlust Belt Bag from lululemon has already sold out countless times, and for good reason! Chic, compact and convenient, this fashionable fanny pack has essentially revived the sporty style. And let me tell you, it’s an absolute game-changer! I’ll admit, I was skeptical about this belt bag at first. But now I’m a full-blown convert, toting this accessory on all my travel journeys.

There’s enough room for everything you need — keys, phone, wallet — so you can grab your essentials on the go. This new coral color just dropped, so shop now before it sells out!

Since wanderlust is all about the desire to travel, this lululemon bestseller really lives up to its name. The beauty of this belt bag is that the hands-free design offers more freedom of movement. Before buying a fanny pack, I had always struggled to carry my belongings with me on walks when my clothes didn’t have pockets (I may or may not have resorted to storing my keys in my sock — desperate times).

Now I can easily strap this stylish staple around my shoulders or waist. Problem solved! I’ve also been wearing my belt bag to the airport lately so I have all of my most important items readily available.

This lululemon belt bag features water-repellent fabric, adjustable straps and exterior and interior pockets for safekeeping. Designed for when you’re on the move, the shape hugs your body for a seamless fit. And that Brier Rose color is such a pretty shade!

We’re not kidding when we say that this lululemon belt bag has taken street style by storm. It’s virtually impossible to track down, consistently selling out online and in stores! One shopper declared, “Perfect for a busy mom on the go! It has enough room for my wallet, keys and iPhone 13 Pro Max.” Another reviewer proclaimed, “This Belt Bag is a must-have! Perfect size and love the color — nice alternative to boring black.” We agree!

Trust Us when we say this lululemon Wanderlust Belt Bag is about to become your newest obsession. It’s in the bag!

