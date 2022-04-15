Shoppers Are Calling This the ‘Perfect Vacation Dress’ — And We Agree

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What makes the “perfect vacation dress”? Is it about light, bright colors? Airy, flowy fabrics? Head-turning designs? Versatility? If we’re talking “perfect,” then yes to all of the above. It needs to impress every which way. Not only do we want to feel comfy and cute on the beach or lounging by the pool, but we obviously want to take so many photos in it too!

Different shoppers may have different opinions on what makes a great vacation dress for them, but sometimes we can all come together to agree on one piece. That’s what’s been happening with this trending dress — and now it’s your turn to get in on this brilliance!

Get the Lulus Seaside Retreat Maxi Cover-Up for $44 at Lulus! Get the Coral Red/Magenta version for just $35 with code DEALS20 for a limited time!

This Lulus exclusive is a total star. It has over 300 reviews, and we’re obsessed with all of the real-life beach photos we’re seeing. Shoppers say they feel like they’re “a million bucks” when they wear this dress and that they “get so many compliments” every time they wear it. They say it’s “cute, flowy and comfortable” and that “you will not regret buying” it. They’re taking it everywhere too, from Miami, to Costa Rica, to Greece!

This dress has an asymmetrical and very unique color-block design. It has a solid shade on the upper half of the torso, but then a sheer, complementary shade cuts diagonally across the waist, draping all the way down to the feet, maxi style. There’s a high slit in the skirt as well, reaching up to the thigh for ease of movement and a flirty detail. It keeps things nice and breezy too!

Get the Lulus Seaside Retreat Maxi Cover-Up for $44 at Lulus! Get the Coral Red/Magenta version for just $35 with code DEALS20 for a limited time!

This dress has a V-neckline and is roomy all the way down. It’s not tight at all, but it’s not baggy either! It also has adjustable spaghetti straps, which is often so important in a longer dress like this.

Because of its sheerness and super lightweight material, this dress is obviously great for wearing as a cover-up over your swimsuit, but it’s so cute, you might want to wear it in real life too! Just try a super short slip underneath, or even go for a pair of leggings!

Best of all is that this dress comes in seven bright, fun colorways. Check them all out!

Get the Lulus Seaside Retreat Maxi Cover-Up for $44 at Lulus! Get the Coral Red/Magenta version for just $35 with code DEALS20 for a limited time!

Not your style? Shop more dresses here and check out all of Lulus’ current bestsellers here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!