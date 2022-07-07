Shoppers Say They ‘Immediately’ Bought Multiple Pairs of These Workout Shorts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to basic everyday pieces like tanks, tees and other staples, we tend to purchase multiple versions of our favorite items! This is especially true with workout clothes. It’s rare to find pieces that fit flawlessly and feel comfortable — let alone ring in for an affordable price. If this occurs, we instantly want to buy multiples!

That’s what shoppers say happened after they picked up their first pair of these luogongzi workout shorts. They fell in love with them “instantly,” and returned to snatch up more options in all of their favorite colors!

Get the luogongzi 2 in 1 Flowy Running Shorts for prices starting at $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

All of the details on these shorts are simply swoon-worthy. We’ll start by noting the double-layered design, which essentially provides you a pair of super short leggings and a more typical running short melded into one. We adore this style, as the booty shorts help prevent chafing and give you coverage — while the outer layer creates a flowier aesthetic that feels more flattering.

The shorts are high-waisted with a drawstring in the waistband that you can adjust accordingly. We also love that you can store your phone in the pocket on one side of the leggings, which is ideal if you don’t want to carry around a bag with you while working out or running errands!

If you decide that these shorts are for you, there are plenty of gorgeous colors to choose from. We can picture each hue effortlessly matching any sports bra or workout top you already own. We’re particularly crushing on the brighter shades for the summertime — such as the hot pink or ocean blue options. Best of all, picking up more than one pair won’t break the bank because these shorts are seriously affordable! You can score them now for less than $25, which is all the incentive we need to stock up!

