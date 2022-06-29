This Ruched Crop Top Is the Tank Upgrade You’ve Been Waiting For

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer heat has officially boiled up to full capacity, and tanks are our to-go tops when we want to wear casual ensembles. When teamed with high-waisted shorts, cropped versions of trusty tees are the way to go. They tend to have a streamlined and simple design, but we’re looking to upgrade our style and find cropped tanks that are a little bit unique!

Well, we found just what we were looking for courtesy of this ruched beauty from Artfish. The added detail on the sides of the tank makes it feel a bit dressier — not to mention figure-flattering for many frames!

Get the Artfish Women’s Ribbed Drawstring Ruched Crop Tank Top for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

The ruching trend has seriously come to the rescue for Us when we want to feel confident, which is exactly what this tank top can do. The extra gathered material can help disguise the upper belly area for a slimmer silhouette. You can adjust the drawstring on the sides to make the top longer or shorter, which is ideal if you have a variety of different bottoms that have higher or lower waistbands. The way the ties hang off the sides also makes this tank feel a bit dressier, so you can style it for a night out on the town!

You can currently pick up this top in a ton of different colors, so there will be a perfect match for whatever you want to pair it with. We think all of the hues will complement every denim wash you may own, so you can’t go wrong with any of the shades! We particularly love the bright pastel options for the summer, though you can also stick with standard black, white or brown versions if you crave more versatility. Reviewers say they’re completely “obsessed” with this tank — and quite frankly, we’re right there with them!

