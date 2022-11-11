This Luxe Leather Tote Is the Perfect Everyday Bag — On Sale Now for 47% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the perfect purse is a lot like finding the perfect person to spend your life with — you have to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your prince. Just like future spouses, handbags are certainly not one-size-fits-all. We each have our own personal preferences when searching for our soulmate. And while we probably shouldn’t rely on a checklist to choose our forever partner, there are definitely some non-negotiables when it comes to accessories.

Our ideal everyday bag is not too big and not too small with ample room to store all of our stuff. There needs to be a zipper to keep our belongings secure, along with pockets for organization. And the price point should be fair, so we don’t spend the next year dealing with buyer’s remorse. Okay, so spacious, functional and affordable — that shouldn’t be too hard, right? Wrong.

Our mission to track down our dream tote has been futile until now! We just discovered this luxe leather bag on Amazon, and it seriously checks all of our boxes. Plus, it’s currently on sale for 47% off! Score. Keep scrolling to find out why we fell in love at first sight with this must-have bag!

Get The Sak Sequoia Leather Tote for just $100 (originally $189) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Sak Sequoia Leather Tote is exactly what we’ve been looking for. Crafted with 100% leather, this luxurious tote bag is sleek and stylish. The medium size is optimum for everyday use, and there’s more than enough room inside to store all of your essentials on the go. Available in seven staple shades, this beautiful bag features both interior and exterior pockets so you can easily grab what you need. Plus, there’s zipper closure for safekeeping. This tote would also be terrific for travel!

Get The Sak Sequoia Leather Tote for just $100 (originally $189) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say that this leather tote is The One. “Best purse I ever had,” one customer declared. Another reviewer gushed, “I love this purse. Luxurious leather, many pockets. All around great purchase.” And one shopper said, “Fantastic soft leather. Beautiful design. Lots of functional pockets. My favorite purse EVER.”

Take this gorgeous handbag from a business meeting to brunch with the gals! You can fit your wallet, keys, phone, toiletries and all your other miscellaneous items. And for 47% off, you really can’t beat this price. The Sak for the win!

