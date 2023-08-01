Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has brought us tons of big discounts on even bigger brands, with items that rarely go on sale being marked down and beauty exclusives being added for a limited time only. It can be hard to narrow down your buy list to the essentials — but if you’re looking to snap up a beauty basic that will pull any look together, a trusty lip kit is definitely a necessity.

But which one? Well, we’ve surveyed the options, and we found one particular lip kit that offers a “universally flattering” color with big-name quality. And both items can be yours for just $30 — but get ’em soon! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only lasts through Sunday.

Get the MAC Treasured Kiss Lip Kit on sale for $30 (was $45) at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now!

The MAC Treasured Kiss Lip Kit features the brand’s bestselling pink Lip Pencil and their new-release pink Powder Kiss Lipstick. Paired together, the kit creates a complete, long-lasting lip look with a lovely dusty rose color that suits just about every skin tone. The kit is advertised as a $78 value on the MAC website, and goes for $52 there currently — but thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, both products together at Nordstrom are just $30, which makes each item a very reasonable $15 a pop!

The Powder Kiss Lipstick in the warm pink shade “Forgotten Bloom” and the Lip Pencil in the pinky-mauve shade “Dervish” pair perfectly for a rosy combination that will be ideal for summer’s transition to fall. The kits also come in whimsical, woven-patterned packaging that is honestly cute enough to keep! Both products are free of phthalates, parabens and other unnecessary add-ins, so you can feel good about applying them too.

Get the MAC Treasured Kiss Lip Kit on sale for $30 (was $45) at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now!

Shoppers are loving the MAC Treasured Kiss Lip Kit for its lovely pink color and planning on using it as a transitional summer-to-fall look. “Love MAC and their lip pencils and lipsticks forever,” shared one longtime shopper. “This Pink combo is gorgeous. A perfect soft rosey pink combo that lends itself to every season of the year. The lipstick is soft but doesn’t smear or wipe off, smells great too. Moisture rich but doesn’t move. Ideal.”

Another reviewer raved, “The perfect neutral lip duo! Definitely will be my go to for fall or, with a pink gloss, for summer. Love the formula and stay power.” A similarly-minded reviewer added, “It’s always risky to buy a random lipstick color online but luckily this was a risk worth taking. It’s gorgeous! Perfect fall neutral.”

Grab the MAC Treasured Kiss Lip Kit for just $30 now at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — before the sale goes away for the year!

See it: Get the MAC Treasured Kiss Lip Kit on sale for $30 (was $45) at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: