This Hair Oil Treatment Is Lightweight Enough for Fine Locks

Having fine hair presents its own set of problems — but when your locks are both thin and damaged, it can a serious struggle. You want to repair your hair and reverse some of the destruction — but you have to be careful about which nourishing treatments you use.

Hair oils are by far the trickiest treatments to find which actually work for fine, dry and damaged hair because of how rich they tend to be. Oils are not quickly washed out like a reliable moisturizing mask, but shoppers adore utilizing them because they can truly help strands look and feel incredible! But the way they may weigh fine hair down often deters Us from trying them — until now!

Get the Macadamia Natural Oil Healing Oil Treatment for $25 at Amazon!

After numerous discouraging experiences, we began to believe a true hair oil to assist fine hair just wasn’t out there. Enter this option from Macadamia Natural Oil. This treatment is designed to instantly soak into your strands to provide softness, moisture, hair protection and shine. Macadamia nut oil is obviously the star of the show in this formula, but it also includes argan seed oil for that extra kick of nourishment.

The consistency of this hair oil is relatively thick, but that shouldn’t deter anyone with fine follicles! It ultimately comes down to the way you apply the product — this makes all the difference. A little bit goes a long way, and it’s best to take about a quarter-sized amount, rub it between your hands and then run your fingers through damp hair. Start at approximately halfway down the length of your hair and focus on the spots which are more damaged — specifically the ends. When your hair dries, it honestly won’t look appear you used any hair oil at all! As one reviewer noted, this stuff is “not heavy or greasy” and “leaves hair shiny and soft.” The oil is clearly made for all hair types, but we that it may be a holy grail product for anyone whose thickness isn’t their most coveted trait!

