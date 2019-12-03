You Can Still Get a MacBook for Black Friday Prices — Order Now!





Did you miss out on Black Friday this year? Did you also not get a chance to take advantage of Cyber Monday because of work or other commitments? Or perhaps maybe you just didn’t feel like dealing with the stress of either of these shopping events?

Whatever your reasoning is for missing out, you’re in luck! Right now you can still get a MacBook for a price that’s akin to a Black Friday exclusive deal. We know — we can’t believe it either. But we can assure you this this is definitely a sale that’s 100% real!

Get the Apple MacBook (Mid 2017) 256GB 12″ Laptop for just $610, available for a limited time from Woot!

Woot is one of the best places to go to find deals on otherwise expensive products — namely electronics! We love turning to this online site to find the best bargains, and we definitely scored big time with this MacBook deal. You can pick up one of these 12” laptops for just $610, which is seriously amazing. It’s usually fairly difficult to find an Apple laptop for under $1,000, but this price is such a steal! It is important to note that these are refurbished MacBooks, meaning that they have been taken out of the box and some point or another. Buying refurbished is one of the best ways to save big on high-end electronics, so this shouldn’t deter you from ordering one of these MacBooks!

This MacBook comes equipped with 256GB of storage, an ultra-clear and vibrant Retina display screen, Bluetooth capabilities, a powerful Intel Core M3-7Y32 Dual-Core processor and comes with macOS 10.12 Sierra software already installed. It’s a powerful laptop that definitely packs a major punch for its otherwise very portable size.

Speaking of its portability, this MacBook is one of the easiest to carry laptops that you can find on the market. It only weighs a total of 3.4 lbs and measures 2.1 inches thick, which makes it the perfect size to fit into any work tote bag or backpack. It’s light enough to not make it feel too bulky or uncomfortable while on the go, which is something we definitely look for while shopping for laptops.

You can also select between four different colors when picking up this MacBook: rose gold, gold, silver and space grey. The silver color is, of course, the classic Apple computer tone that we’ve come to know and love in the brand’s modern era. But if you want to add a little personality to your laptop, the other three colors definitely add some fun flair to this product.

Electronics are some of the best products to buy during Black Friday because the prices can be the lowest that you can find all year! But just because you missed out on one sale doesn’t mean that there isn’t another one waiting just around the corner, like this amazing MacBook special!

