Macy’s Has So Many Coffee Makers Up to 64% Off

Coffee. It’s basically our blood type. That’s how much of it we drink. Hot coffee, iced coffee, espresso, lattes, café au lait, cappuccinos — we’ll take it all, and no, we don’t care what time of day it is (although maybe we should). Our morning coffee is definitely our top priority though, so what do we do when we can’t go out and grab a cup to go?

We make our own! Which means we need a reliable coffee maker on our kitchen counter. One that makes us happy to wake up to every day. It has to be easy to use, attractive in our space and, well, it needs to make a good cup of coffee. Luckily, Macy’s has literally hundreds of coffee makers on sale right now, with markdowns all the way up to 64% off, and we picked out five for you to check out — covering every budget. These are limited-time sales, so let’s do this!

Nespresso by De’Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aerocinno Frother

Want a little frothy foam with that coffee? This advanced and totally sleek Nespresso machine has got your back — and your mug. Shoppers can’t get over how much it does, and they love pulling that perfect shot of espresso!

Get the Nespresso by De’Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aerocinno Frother (originally $313) for just $160 at Macy’s! Sale ends March 29, 2020.

Bodum Classic Chambord Copper 8 Cup French Press Coffee Maker

Prefer a French press? This one is absolutely gorgeous with its copper accents. You might even find yourself making more coffee than usual just so you can use it — and taste the deliciousness that pours out of it!

Get the Bodum Classic Chambord Copper 8 Cup French Press Coffee Maker (originally $75) for just $37 when you use code VIP at Macy’s! Extra savings end March 29, 2020.

Breville Nespresso BNE800 Creatista Plus

Want to get a little fancy, but without taking up all of your counter space? This compact, chrome-toned stunner is just the thing to have you feeling like a professional barista. There are eight beverage selections with adjustable settings, eight texture levels and 11 milk temperatures, a 19-bar pressure system — the list goes on!

Get the Breville Nespresso BNE800 Creatista Plus (originally $750) for just $450 at Macy’s! Sale ends March 29, 2020.

Russell Hobbs 8-Cup Retro Coffeemaker

If you want to keep things simple with a little bit of retro flavor, you’ll love this timeless coffee maker. The brewing progress gauge is so cool, and we love the color selections so much!

Get the Russell Hobbs 8-Cup Retro Coffeemaker (originally $100) for just $72 when you use code VIP at Macy’s! Extra savings end March 29, 2020.

BergHoff French Press 5-Pc. Coffee Set

If you’re going to use a coffee maker, you’re going to need at least one mug, right? Well, this French press comes with four, either for you and your family…or all for you. No judgment. This set is 64% off, so don’t miss out!

Get the BergHoff French Press 5-Pc. Coffee Set (originally $84) for just $30 at Macy’s! Sale ends April 5, 2020.

