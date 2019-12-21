Shopping Last Minute? Pick Up These Under-$100 Macy’s Diamond Studs!





Holiday gifting never stops — especially for Us last-minute shoppers! Sometimes we can’t help but put off holiday shopping, whether it’s due to our busy schedules or unfortunate procrastination abilities. We get it — old habits are hard to break and no matter how far we plan ahead, we always seemingly find ourselves scrambling at the last second.

Despite what difficult holiday shopping situation you may be in, we’re here to report that we are at your service. And by service, we mean we’re here to point you in the right direction if you’re struggling to find amazing gifts. If you happen to be on the hunt for a great piece of jewelry, we found these immaculate diamond studs at Macy’s that are stunning — and super-affordable!

We seriously can’t believe that we found these beautiful earrings. They’re made from sterling silver and feature five adorable small diamonds on each piece, which makes them sparkle like no other. The best part? You can pick them up for just $80, which is an unbelievable steal! We don’t think that a better deal on a pair of earrings like this exists anywhere else.

The earrings are made in a diamond shape and have an floral, clover-like design carved out on the face of each one. The pattern is highlighted with the five tiny diamonds that are expertly placed in the exact right spots on the earring’s design. Each earring measures about 1/8″ wide, and contains a total of 1/10 carats combined.

These earrings are both timeless and modern at the same time. The intricate pattern gives them some interesting texture that only enhances the sparkle of the diamonds. They’re not too big, but also not small enough that they disappear while wearing them. They’re a great addition to anyone’s existing jewelry collection.

This pair of diamond studs is a perfect gift for someone that doesn’t own a lot of expensive jewelry — especially if they’re a younger person. These earrings are a great introductory piece of jewelry that’s on the higher end, and could be the start of an expansive collection! They are truly an unbelievable deal that we think you should take advantage of ASAP — before time runs out!

