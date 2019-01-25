We love finding and discovering new brands to brag about. There’s truly no better feeling than talking to our equally fashionable friends and boasting about a label we just fell in love with. Better yet, we feel like such insiders when we score this style scoop and see our pals catch on, too.

But we haven’t forgotten about those timeless brands we know and love. While something new may catch our eye, a classic brand will always have our hearts.

So what we brag about instead? Deals! And where do we go for these markdowns on our favorite labels? Macy’s!

Right now, Macy’s is having an incredible sale on some of the hottest and beloved brands, including Michael Kors, Coach, Calvin Klein and Nike. We won’t brag too hard about finding this awesome sale, but we will share the scoop! (Feel free to spread the news, too!)

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals right now at Macy’s on women’s shoes, dresses, handbags, tops and bottoms, luggage and so much more! There’s even a special coupon code going on right now for a limited time! Exclusions apply of course, but score an extra 15% or 20% off select items (some of which are already marked down!) using promo code “WINTER” at checkout! Happy shopping!

Women’s Handbags

Michael Kors: Save up to 60% on select Michael Kors styles!

Coach: Save up to 40% on select Coach styles!

Calvin Klein: Save up to 76% on select Calvin Klein styles!

Women’s Shoes

Michael Kors: Save up to 67% on select Michael Kors Styles!

Nike: Save up to 65% on select Nike styles!

Calvin Klein: Save up to 67% on select Calvin Klein styles!

Beauty

Estee Lauder: Get a free gift with purchase! Get a free Resilience Lift Night deluxe with any $100 Estee Lauder purchase, which will be added automatically at checkout while supplies last! Online only and only one per customer!

Clinique: Save up to 50% on select Clinique items!

Lancôme: Save up to 32% on select Lancôme items!

Women’s Clothing

Michael Kors: Save up to 80% on select Michael Kors styles!

Free People: Save up to 75% on select Free People styles!

Calvin Klein: Save up to 74% on select Calvin Klein styles!

Tommy Hilfiger: Save up to 70% on select Tommy Hilfiger styles!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

At Shop With Us, we are forever searching for and adding new handbags to our collection. After all, we always need to have a few options at any given moment. We need totes of all sizes for everyday use, like an oversized bag for work or medium totes for our regular loads. We also need teeny-tiny bags for going out, whether it’s a wristlet, a cross-body bag or a slightly larger shoulder purse. Just when we think we have enough accessories or pledge to stop bringing home more, we find that perfect purse we always needed.

Our absolute favorite tote: We need a tote we can rely on, but also one that is anything but boring! This tote is super functional, sporty and extra roomy for days we need to carry around a ton. Plus, it’s super high-quality, so while we love buying extra bags any chance we can get, we know this one is made to last.

Our absolute favorite cross-body bag: Our one complaint about most cross-body bag options is that when we find ourselves with extra stuff to carry around, nothing fits. This cross-body bag is amazing thanks to its great hardware. However, it’s not too bulky to bring for a night out when we need a trusty place to stow our wallet, keys and phone.

Every fashion fan knows the ultimate sartorial rule: One can never own too many pairs of leggings! Seriously, it’s hard to pass up a new pair since we need them for the gym, leggings we pass off as pants that are appropriate for the office, fun styles for going out and Instagram selfies and trusty comfy ones for running errands or lounging at home! Since we find ourselves stocking up year-round, no matter the season, we find we just really do always need a new pair!

Our absolute favorite athletic leggings: We’re always on the hunt for the perfect pair of leggings to work out in. The material, color, size, elasticity and texture are all huge factors when it comes to choosing the best workout gear and nothing is worse when leggings fall down during an intense workout class! This pair of workout pants checks all the boxes and has a fun detail to help us amp up our gym routines.

Our absolute favorite trendy leggings: We love leggings, but we don’t want to be called out for wearing them. So how about leggings that look like pants no matter how we choose to style them? That’s why the entire world has gone crazy for these slim, fitted leggings that include a shaping waistband for a curve-hugging fit! Plus, they come in several colors so we can mix and match in our wardrobes with ease!

Our absolute favorite leggings: The whole point of leggings is for comfort, so we really need a pair that ups the ante in the snug factor. Countless shoppers have raved about these bestsellers with hundreds of reviews raving about the comfort! Plus, they’re ultra casual enough to wear any day and come in so many different colors!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

