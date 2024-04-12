Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

5 Stunning Spring Fashion Finds No One Will Believe You Bought at Macy’s

By
ruffled maxi dress
Macy's

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve never received more compliments in my entire life than I did yesterday at an influencer event. Everyone wanted to know where I got my mini dress! The answer? Macy’s.

Don’t sleep on this classic department store! Macy’s is a goldmine of hidden gems, including designer brands like Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein.

Related: 10 Tote Bags Under $30 That Give 'Rich-Rich' Energy

During a recent shopping spree at Macy’s, I found the cutest clothes from the spring and summer collection. These affordable pieces totally pass as luxury looks. You can take these outfits from a beach day to a black tie wedding!

B Darlin Floral Ruffled Strapless Gown

floral ruffled gown
Macy’s

This gorgeous strapless gown reminds me of the whimsical dresses from one of my favorite designer brands — but for a fraction of the cost! Featuring a fitted bodice (and a strapless top that actually stays up!) and a ruffled skirt, this floral maxi dress is comfy-chic. Perfect for prom or a warm-weather wedding!

$159.00
See It!

Calvin Klein Tweed Sheath Dress

Calvin Klein tweed sheath dress
Macy’s

This Calvin Klein midi dress fits like a glove, hugging your curves in all the right places for an ultra-flattering fit. The tweed material gives this frock an elegant touch. Go from the boardroom to a bridal shower in this sophisticated sheath dress!

$100.00
See It!

Free People Floral Maxi Dress

Free People maxi dress
Macy’s

I’m simply smitten with this Free People maxi dress! The smocked bodice, tiered skirt and puffed sleeves flatter your figure, hiding trouble areas while still showing off some skin.

Was $168You Save 45%
On Sale: $92
See It!

Related: Kyle Richards Said These Bestselling Leggings Are a Travel 'Essential'

ASTR the Label Maxi Dress

ASTR the Label dress
Macy’s

Flowy, floral and feminine, this ASTR the Label maxi dress is officially my go-to look for a spring soirée. Complete with a flirty open back, this frock will keep you cool while looking even cooler.

$174.00
See It!

Style & Co Patchwork Quilted Jacket

quilted jacket
Macy’s

Quilted jackets are quite the trend at the moment! Embrace the cottagecore look with this vintage-inspired patchwork jacket that’s lightweight for spring and summer.

Was $80You Save 50%
On Sale: $40
See It!

Related: 17 Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Spring Dress Picks — Starting at $15

Only $12! — These Designer-Dupe Aviators Are on Major Sale

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!