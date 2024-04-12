Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve never received more compliments in my entire life than I did yesterday at an influencer event. Everyone wanted to know where I got my mini dress! The answer? Macy’s.

Don’t sleep on this classic department store! Macy’s is a goldmine of hidden gems, including designer brands like Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein.

Related: 10 Tote Bags Under $30 That Give 'Rich-Rich' Energy When we think of what makes rich moms rich moms, the first thing that comes to mind is pilates and the second is tote bags…maybe even a tote bag with a chihuahua in it. There’s something about tote bags that screams classy, especially oversized ones. Whether worn with leggings and a sweatshirt or heels and […]

During a recent shopping spree at Macy’s, I found the cutest clothes from the spring and summer collection. These affordable pieces totally pass as luxury looks. You can take these outfits from a beach day to a black tie wedding!

B Darlin Floral Ruffled Strapless Gown

This gorgeous strapless gown reminds me of the whimsical dresses from one of my favorite designer brands — but for a fraction of the cost! Featuring a fitted bodice (and a strapless top that actually stays up!) and a ruffled skirt, this floral maxi dress is comfy-chic. Perfect for prom or a warm-weather wedding!

$159.00 See It!

Calvin Klein Tweed Sheath Dress

This Calvin Klein midi dress fits like a glove, hugging your curves in all the right places for an ultra-flattering fit. The tweed material gives this frock an elegant touch. Go from the boardroom to a bridal shower in this sophisticated sheath dress!

$100.00 See It!

Free People Floral Maxi Dress

I’m simply smitten with this Free People maxi dress! The smocked bodice, tiered skirt and puffed sleeves flatter your figure, hiding trouble areas while still showing off some skin.

Was $168 You Save 45% On Sale: $92 See It!

Related: Kyle Richards Said These Bestselling Leggings Are a Travel 'Essential' From all of the trips that have come with being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to the ones required of being on set as an actress, Kyle Richards knows how to dress for travel like a pro. With all of the trips she’s taken, we have to assume she’s put hundreds of clothing […]

ASTR the Label Maxi Dress

Flowy, floral and feminine, this ASTR the Label maxi dress is officially my go-to look for a spring soirée. Complete with a flirty open back, this frock will keep you cool while looking even cooler.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$174.00 See It!

Style & Co Patchwork Quilted Jacket

Quilted jackets are quite the trend at the moment! Embrace the cottagecore look with this vintage-inspired patchwork jacket that’s lightweight for spring and summer.

Was $80 You Save 50% On Sale: $40 See It!