Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I’ve never received more compliments in my entire life than I did yesterday at an influencer event. Everyone wanted to know where I got my mini dress! The answer? Macy’s.
Don’t sleep on this classic department store! Macy’s is a goldmine of hidden gems, including designer brands like Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein.
During a recent shopping spree at Macy’s, I found the cutest clothes from the spring and summer collection. These affordable pieces totally pass as luxury looks. You can take these outfits from a beach day to a black tie wedding!
B Darlin Floral Ruffled Strapless Gown
This gorgeous strapless gown reminds me of the whimsical dresses from one of my favorite designer brands — but for a fraction of the cost! Featuring a fitted bodice (and a strapless top that actually stays up!) and a ruffled skirt, this floral maxi dress is comfy-chic. Perfect for prom or a warm-weather wedding!
Calvin Klein Tweed Sheath Dress
This Calvin Klein midi dress fits like a glove, hugging your curves in all the right places for an ultra-flattering fit. The tweed material gives this frock an elegant touch. Go from the boardroom to a bridal shower in this sophisticated sheath dress!
Free People Floral Maxi Dress
I’m simply smitten with this Free People maxi dress! The smocked bodice, tiered skirt and puffed sleeves flatter your figure, hiding trouble areas while still showing off some skin.
ASTR the Label Maxi Dress
Flowy, floral and feminine, this ASTR the Label maxi dress is officially my go-to look for a spring soirée. Complete with a flirty open back, this frock will keep you cool while looking even cooler.
Style & Co Patchwork Quilted Jacket
Quilted jackets are quite the trend at the moment! Embrace the cottagecore look with this vintage-inspired patchwork jacket that’s lightweight for spring and summer.