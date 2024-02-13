Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re always giddy when one of our favorite celebrities unofficially endorses an affordable product. It’s like finding a needle in a haystack of expensive luxury picks. Madison Beer is one of the latest to surprise Us with an item in her bag!

Beer recently revealed the contents of her one-of-a-kind Chrome Hearts bag in a video for Refinery29’s “Spill It” series. The bag was stuffed with beauty goodies and beyond, but what stood out to me was one of my own personal favorites: the Glossier You Solid perfume!

“This is You by Glossier,” the singer-songwriter said. “I actually really love these types of like, little things,” she continued, playing with the pink swing-open compact. “I think they’re so fun, and they’re cute. I don’t know, I love these.”

“These are also the easiest to travel with,” Beer added, commenting on the magnetized compact. I agree! Glossier You is probably my most-worn fragrance, and when I travel, this solid version is always on my packing list. It’s small, and since it’s not liquid, it’s perfect for carry-ons and personal items!

The compact is actually small enough that it can slip into a pocket (even small women’s jeans pockets). It’s also shaped to fit into the curve of your palm and thumb. It may be small, but each tin lasts a long, long time!

One really cool thing about this solid perfume is that the compact is reusable and refillable. You can grab a refill for just $22! It also scores extra points with Us for being vegan and cruelty-free.

This perfume’s formula is made with an alcohol-free wax base that melts into skin. It’s formulated to provide a “softer and more intimate” scent than the regular perfume (which Beer also keeps in her bag). It features indulgent notes of ambrox, ambrette, musk, iris root and pink pepper. Fun fact: “Glossier You is mainly made up of base notes on purpose; it lasts longer that way — and lets more of you into the equation.”

How do you apply this solid fragrance? Swing open the compact and press your finger onto scented base. Then swipe that finger onto your wrists, neck or wherever else and repeat as desired. It’s a buildable scent! The brand also recommends running your fingers through your hair afterward to help the scent linger all the more. Wearing the mist version too? Start with the solid, then spray! Stunning!

