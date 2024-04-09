Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Madison LeCroy is a real-life Barbie doll with a spitfire sense of humor and an impeccable sense of style. If we could trade closets with any celeb for the day, we’d choose the Southern Charm star! So, when we saw that the blonde beauty released a new Amazon Livestream featuring her favorite vacation essentials, we immediately added all of her picks to cart.
Get ready for a warm-weather holiday in the sun with Madison’s summer must-haves! From backpack coolers to SPF lip balm, these staples will set you up for success on your next beach day!
Beach Travel Pouch
“You know these little bags, they’re just cute. This one you can just pile in a bunch of stuff like your sunscreen, your aloe vera. This thing will hold a bunch of things. Put your wet bathing suit in it.”
Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm
“This is 15 SPF. Nothing worse than burning your lips. They have a bunch of shades. The berry I think is super cute.”
Straw Cowgirl Hat
“Something about having a little bikini on with this straw cowgirl hat, it’s a vibe. So, please, let’s all get on that bandwagon.”
Striped Beach Towel
“These beach towels, comes in pink too. His and hers — how cute!”
Handheld Portable Fan
“This is a must. So, this is just your little handheld fan. Take that selfie with the wind blowing in your hair. I use this for Hudson’s sports games just because it keeps the bugs out of my face.”
Pilotfish Sand Remover Bag
“This is a new product that Amazon has, but this is what rubs off all the sand. That’s the most annoying part about the beach. This, you just dust it — boom! All the sand’s gone. Genius.”
Corkicle Cooler Backpack
“This little backpack is impressive. It does hold up to 8 cans and two bottles of wine. You can put all kinds of stuff in that.”