Stock Up for Summer With Madison LeCroy’s Vacation Essentials From Amazon

By
Inside Madison LeCroy's Beachy Bachelorette Party Ahead of Brett Randle Wedding: Photos
Madison LeCroyCourtesy of Madison LeCroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is a real-life Barbie doll with a spitfire sense of humor and an impeccable sense of style. If we could trade closets with any celeb for the day, we’d choose the Southern Charm star! So, when we saw that the blonde beauty released a new Amazon Livestream featuring her favorite vacation essentials, we immediately added all of her picks to cart.

Get ready for a warm-weather holiday in the sun with Madison’s summer must-haves! From backpack coolers to SPF lip balm, these staples will set you up for success on your next beach day!

Beach Travel Pouch

beach travel pouch
Amazon

“You know these little bags, they’re just cute. This one you can just pile in a bunch of stuff like your sunscreen, your aloe vera. This thing will hold a bunch of things. Put your wet bathing suit in it.”

$10.00
See It!

Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm

Sub Bum tinted lip balm
Amazon

“This is 15 SPF. Nothing worse than burning your lips. They have a bunch of shades. The berry I think is super cute.”

Was $6You Save 33%
On Sale: $4
See It!

Straw Cowgirl Hat

straw cowgirl hat
Amazon

“Something about having a little bikini on with this straw cowgirl hat, it’s a vibe. So, please, let’s all get on that bandwagon.”

Was $37You Save 19%
On Sale: $30
See It!

Striped Beach Towel

striped beach towel
Amazon

“These beach towels, comes in pink too. His and hers — how cute!”

Was $33You Save 21%
On Sale: $26
See It!

Handheld Portable Fan

handheld portable fan
Amazon

“This is a must. So, this is just your little handheld fan. Take that selfie with the wind blowing in your hair. I use this for Hudson’s sports games just because it keeps the bugs out of my face.”

Was $16You Save 50%
On Sale: $8
See It!

Pilotfish Sand Remover Bag

sand remover bag
Amazon

“This is a new product that Amazon has, but this is what rubs off all the sand. That’s the most annoying part about the beach. This, you just dust it — boom! All the sand’s gone. Genius.”

$22.00
See It!

Corkicle Cooler Backpack

cooler backpack
Amazon

“This little backpack is impressive. It does hold up to 8 cans and two bottles of wine. You can put all kinds of stuff in that.”

Was $160You Save 34%
On Sale: $105
See It!

Madison LeCroy

