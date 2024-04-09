Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Madison LeCroy is a real-life Barbie doll with a spitfire sense of humor and an impeccable sense of style. If we could trade closets with any celeb for the day, we’d choose the Southern Charm star! So, when we saw that the blonde beauty released a new Amazon Livestream featuring her favorite vacation essentials, we immediately added all of her picks to cart.

Related: 16 Vacation Sandals Made for Walking There’s no denying that sandals are a summer staple, but would it kill shoe companies to make them more comfortable? When I wear slides or flip flops out and about, I often have to drag myself home because my feet are in so much pain — and I know I’m not the only one this […]

Get ready for a warm-weather holiday in the sun with Madison’s summer must-haves! From backpack coolers to SPF lip balm, these staples will set you up for success on your next beach day!

Beach Travel Pouch

“You know these little bags, they’re just cute. This one you can just pile in a bunch of stuff like your sunscreen, your aloe vera. This thing will hold a bunch of things. Put your wet bathing suit in it.”

$10.00 See It!

Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm

“This is 15 SPF. Nothing worse than burning your lips. They have a bunch of shades. The berry I think is super cute.”

Was $6 You Save 33% On Sale: $4 See It!

Straw Cowgirl Hat

“Something about having a little bikini on with this straw cowgirl hat, it’s a vibe. So, please, let’s all get on that bandwagon.”

Was $37 You Save 19% On Sale: $30 See It!

Related: 17 Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Spring Dress Picks — Starting at $15 She may not have always known relationships, but one thing about Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker in the hit show Sex and the City, is that she knew fashion. Though the show first aired in 1998, her style had a certain je ne sais quoi, a mix between feminine and fun, that is […]

Striped Beach Towel

“These beach towels, comes in pink too. His and hers — how cute!”

Was $33 You Save 21% On Sale: $26 See It!

Handheld Portable Fan

“This is a must. So, this is just your little handheld fan. Take that selfie with the wind blowing in your hair. I use this for Hudson’s sports games just because it keeps the bugs out of my face.”

Was $16 You Save 50% On Sale: $8 See It!

Pilotfish Sand Remover Bag

“This is a new product that Amazon has, but this is what rubs off all the sand. That’s the most annoying part about the beach. This, you just dust it — boom! All the sand’s gone. Genius.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$22.00 See It!

Corkicle Cooler Backpack

“This little backpack is impressive. It does hold up to 8 cans and two bottles of wine. You can put all kinds of stuff in that.”

Was $160 You Save 34% On Sale: $105 See It!

Related: Madison LeCroy Exclusively Shares the 9 Beauty Products She Swears By Grab the sweet tea because Southern Charm is back on Bravo! One of our favorite stars from the series is here to spill the other kind of tea — no, not any of the cast drama, but her favorite beauty products. Madison LeCroy looks like a real-life Barbie, and we’re always dazzled by her flawless […]