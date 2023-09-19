Your account
Madison LeCroy Exclusively Shares the 9 Beauty Products She Swears By

By
Madison Lecroy
Madison Lecroy attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)Getty Images

Grab the sweet tea because Southern Charm is back on Bravo! One of our favorite stars from the series is here to spill the other kind of tea — no, not any of the cast drama, but her favorite beauty products.

Madison LeCroy looks like a real-life Barbie, and we’re always dazzled by her flawless hair and makeup. Well, now we know the secrets behind her gorgeous glam!

The blonde bombshell exclusively revealed her top beauty recommendations to Us Weekly, from brow gel to lip balm. As a professional hairstylist, makeup artist and cosmetologist, she knows the tricks of the trade! Keep scrolling to shop Madison’s must-haves!

Natural Oil Blotting Paper Roll

Natural Oil Blotting Paper Roll, Refillable Compact Dispenser No Shine Sheets, Absorb Excess Shine on Face or Scalp Instantly, Facial Skin Care or Make Up Must Have (Rose)
PleasingCare
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - Berry (Packaging may vary)
LANEIGE
NYX The Brow Glue

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
One/Size by Patrick Starr Powder Foundation

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Turn Up The Base Versatile Powder Foundation Light 4 (G)
One size
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

TATCHA Luminous Dewy Skin Mist | Refreshing Hydration for Glowing Skin Anytime, 40 ml | 1.35 oz
TATCHA
NYC Slim Lip Pencil

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Slim Lip Pencil, Long-Lasting Creamy Lip Liner - Peakaboo Neutral
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
Living Proof Hairspray

Living proof Style Lab Control Hairspray, 7.5 oz
Living proof
Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray

Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray
ORIBE
Bonus: Great Lengths Extensions

Great Lengths extensions
Great Lengths
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test.

