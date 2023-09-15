Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us. Celebs also experience the occasional breakout, and some even suffer from serious acne issues. Take Zoey Deutch, for instance. The Set It Up actress revealed that she’s been dealing with “debilitating” hormonal acne since her teens. Over the years, she’s perfected her makeup routine for acne-prone skin. And one of her skincare staples is in a league of its own!

“So, here’s this iS Clinical,” Deutch said in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “It’s literally the only cleanser I can use that doesn’t make me break out.” This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the beauty brand supports acne-prone skin. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley told New York Magazine that she uses the iS Clinical Active Serum every evening: “I have acne-prone skin and the Active Serum is incredible for people with skin like mine.”

Read on to learn more about the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex!

The iS Clinical Cleansing Complex is a 3-in-1 pore cleanser, makeup remover and face wash. This face cleansing gel cleanses the surface of the skin without stripping natural oils. Gentle enough for sensitive and acne-prone skin, this multi-tasking product also mildly exfoliates. This cleanser also minimizes the appearance of pores without drying them out.

Formulated with bionutrients and antioxidants, this lightweight formula leaves skin soft and smooth. Ingredients include the anti-aging centella asiatica, calming chamomile and exfoliating white willow bark.

One reviewer reported, “My dermatologist recommended us, and so far this is my favorite facial cleanser I’ve ever had! My acne has gone away within days!” Another shopper gushed, “Absolutely in love with this cleanser! Every other cleanser I have tried leaves my face irritated and stripped which causes acne even after moisturizing, but not this one! It cleans my skin perfectly and have no acne while using it! Couldn’t recommend enough!”

Thanks to Zoey 101, we’ll be using this iS Clinical Cleansing Complex from here on out!

