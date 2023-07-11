Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

At the end of a long day, nothing feels better than taking off your makeup and relaxing. However, your trusty makeup wipes occasionally fall short — not properly ridding your skin of products or leaving excess oil in their wake. Meanwhile, other cleansers may dry out your skin, and depending on your complexion, cause breakouts in the process. Well, say goodbye to the days of struggling to find the perfect skincare savior and prepare to embrace your next holy grail product!

One of America’s most beloved celebrities, Katie Holmes, has our back — sharing her go-to products on many occasions. A few years ago, the Dawson’s Creek star opened up to Hello! Magazine and revealed she uses the Olay Regenerist Daily Regenerating Cream Wash.

Get the Olay Regenerist Daily Regenerating Cream Wash for prices starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

“When I’m working long days and wearing a lot of makeup under the harsh lights, I try to have a facial or rely on the Olay Regenerist Daily Regenerating Cream Wash — it’s got a lovely creamy formula and it helps to purify and exfoliate to refresh my skin,” the Secret: Dare to Dream actress said. She continued, “I also love the Olay Regenerist 3 Point Super Age-Defying Moisturizer — it really helps to hydrate and balance my skin and makes it feel soft and smooth.”

The Olay Regenerist Daily Regenerating Cream Wash features an advanced formula which has anti-aging ingredients to speed up skin regeneration. It’s also infused with gentle exfoliants to leave the skin feeling and looking hydrated. Apply the product twice per day — in the morning and evening — to prep the skin for the afternoon, as well as remove a buildup of dirt, makeup and dead skin cells.

No surprise here: This cleanser has clocked in near-perfect ratings! Take a look at these ecstatic customer reviews and see for yourself:

One happy shopper wrote, “Olay did well with this cleanser. Skin always looks clean, soft, moisturized, and refreshed without a residue after rinsing.” Another added, “BEST FACE WASH EVER! It has a great creamy feel and just enough “scrub” to cleanse pores without scratching sensitive areas like eyelids.” A third gushed, “After almost 10 days of regular usage, I can for real see a difference in my skin’s texture.. feels smoother and my years of acne scars look a little better already.. And not to forget, I LOVE the smell.. very sweet and fresh.”

