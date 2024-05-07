Pamela Anderson took a break from her makeup-free looks and donned a full beat at the 2024 Met Gala.

Anderson, 56, looked gorgeous with soft glam at fashion’s biggest night, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6. For the event, she rocked pastel pink eyeshadow, long lashes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. She teamed her makeup with a curly updo and feathered headpiece.

Anderson completed her look with a nude dress from Oscar de la Renta that featured an asymmetrical neckline, a cinched waist and a flowy skirt. She added just the right amount of sparkle to her ensemble with diamond necklaces that draped over her shoulder.

This year, the ball was themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. The museum’s accompanying exhibit, which coincides with the theme, will feature approximately 250 garments and accessories spanning four centuries. The exhibit opens to the public on Friday, May 10.

Anderson previously opened up about ditching makeup after her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died in 2019. “I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she told Elle in August 2023. (Vogel died at age 61 after a battle with breast cancer.)

Anderson and Vogel met in 1993 while the Baywatch alum was shooting a Playboy cover. Together, they created her signature look, which featured smoky eyeshadow and overlined pink lips.

Now, Anderson normally rocks a fresh face on red carpets. In September 2023, she exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her skincare routine, which includes “rose water, vinegar, toner … and homemade things.”

“I’m not really a product person,” she told Us.