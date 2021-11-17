The Nude T-Shirt Bra You Often (Don’t) See on the Red Carpet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ll always obsess over what celebrities are wearing on red carpets at big events. It’s why interviewers always ask which designer they’re wearing as their first question. The people need to know who created such artistry through fashion. But what we don’t think about quite as much is what’s creating the base of these looks — a.k.a. what kind of bra are these stars wearing?

Some go bra-free or have built-in support, but for others, Maidenform is the bra brand that may be making the most appearances on red carpets. Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger once revealed that this T-shirt bra is often the go-to pick — even if you can’t see it!

Get the Maidenform One Fab Fit Original Tailored Demi T-Shirt Bra (originally $38) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Erlanger has a stellar list of clients including Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong’o, Anya Taylor-Joy, Venus Williams, Constance Wu, Diane Kruger and more. So what happens when they step into her office for a red carpet fitting? “I keep my office stocked with an array of affordable but sturdy nude bras,” Erlanger revealed to Yahoo. “Maidenform bras are absolutely flawless both in classic T-shirt styles and strapless styles. They hold up forever and are super seamless with amazing stretch. These bras are my go-to pick for clients who want a comfortable and unnoticeable option.”

As you can see, just because you’re wearing a couture gown, that doesn’t mean you can’t opt for a T-shirt bra underneath — though this one would obviously be great for everyday life too!

This smooth bra is made with soft, seamless fabric so it can disappear under clothing. The comfortable underwire cups are also designed to stretch and contour to conform to your curves. There’s a double hook-and-eye closure in back, but the shoulder straps are definitely one of our favorite parts. They’re adjustable in front instead of in back so you don’t need to contort your body to adjust them (or slip the straps off and guesstimate how loose or tight to make them)!

Whether there’s a red carpet appearance in your future or you’re simply strutting through the fallen red leaves on the sidewalks of your town, this bra is the way to go. We definitely recommend gifting yourself one for the holidays. Who would’ve guessed it would be so affordable?

