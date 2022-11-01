Nail Fall’s Favorite Trend With This Bestselling Plaid Miniskirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Miniskirts have certainly been on our radar throughout this fall season, and retailers have clearly taken notice. After all, there are plenty of styles to choose from! We adore a traditional leather or suede mini, but if we truly want to get into the autumn vibe, a plaid style is the way to go!

There are several different takes on plaid on the market right now, and this mini from MakeMeChic smashes the trend right out of the park! No matter which color scheme or particular plaid suits your aesthetic, this bestselling skirt will be able to deliver it to you.

Get the MakeMeChic Women’s Plaid High Waisted Mini Skirt for prices starting at $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This skirt is high-waisted and falls on the shorter side of the spectrum, but that’s exactly why aspiring fashionistas appreciate this garment. It may seem counterintuitive to wear a skirt this short in the fall as the weather is getting chillier, but with the right styling, anyone can pull it off! If you have tall boots, they can provide extra leg warmth — but if that’s not enough, wear it with some tights!

You can rock this skirt with a loose oversized sweater or a form-fitting top if you want a dressier ensemble. The sky is truly the limit when it comes to the outfits you can create with this skirt, and all of the different color options make it a breeze to team with other hues.

This skirt is both trendy and timeless, and shoppers agree it’s undoubtedly a must-have for the fall! What reviewers do warn Us about, however, is that it may run small — so if you want to ensure a proper fit, it would be wise to size up. Thankfully, there’s an impressively wide range of sizes to choose from — going all the way up to 4X! This has been dubbed a “wear anywhere” skirt, and we’re beyond excited to add it to our wardrobe for the next few months, and carry it over into winter too. It’s all in the details!

