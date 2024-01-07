Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

11 Manifestation Must-Haves for 2024 That Will Help Make Your Dreams Come True

By
vision-board-kit
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m a big believer in manifestation. The beginning of a new year is the perfect opportunity to plant the seeds so you can turn your dreams into reality. Speak those goals into existence! It’s all about the law of attraction. The universe will reward you for spreading positive energy and practice gratitude along the way.

Related: Our Top 5 Self-Care Picks to Start Off the Year Grounded

But if the idea of manifesting seems a bit too theoretical, let’s make it literal. Below are 11 of the best manifestation products so you can turn those intentions into action. Good vibes only for 2024!

Stilip Gratitude Journal for Women,Manifestation Journal,Positivity Guide & Reflection Journal Planner 2022-2023 Undated Daily Journal Yellow
stilip

The Gratitude Daily Journal

$10
See It!
Law of Attraction Life & Goal Planner - A 90 Day Journey Creating Your Dream Life - Personal Gratitude Journal, Week Success Planner, Vision Board & Organizer + Planner Stickers, Undated
Freedom Mastery

Law of Attraction Life & Goal Planner

$24
See It!
Manifestation Affirmation Candle | 9 oz Natural Soy Wax & Citrine Crystals, Herbs & Essential Oils | Dreams, Wishes, Law of Attraction Rituals | Wiccan, Pagan, Magick, Spirituality
Art of the Root

Manifestation Affirmation Candle

$15
See It!
Vision Board Book - 800+ New and Improved Vision Board Pictures and Quotes for Vision Board Kit, Visualize, Inspire and Create Life Goals, Magazine for Vision Board Clip Art and Collage Book
Lamare

Vision Board Book

$25
See It!
Manifestation Aromatherapy Spray 4 oz | Aromatherapy | Infused with Herbal Oils | Prosperity, Abundance | Spirituality, Wiccan, Pagan, Intentions
Art of the Root

Manifestation Aromatherapy Spray

$15
See It!

Related: Stay Healthy for the New Year With Kelsea Ballerini's Favorite Multivitamins

Purple Canyon Chakra Sage Smudge Kit, Manifestation & Meditation Ritual Accessories for Cleansing Negativity Energy
PURPLE CANYON

Chakra Sage Smudge Kit

$17
See It!
The Law of Attraction Made Easy: More Than 50 Exercises to Manifest the Life You Want (Made Easy Series)
Adams Media
You save: 33%

The Law of Attraction Made Easy

$10$15
See It!
Manifestation Bracelet- Handmade Natural Black Rutile Bracelet - Natural Stone Yoga Bracelet - Gemstone Beaded Stretch Bracelet 8mm - Stone Bracelet
Crystal Agate Bracelets

Manifestation Bracelet

$25
See It!
369 The Key to Your Dream Life: Manifestation and Law of Attraction Crash Course with Guided 369 Journal
You save: 10%

369 The Key to Your Dream Life

$18$20
See It!
The Magic Is In You Manifestation (Law of Attraction) Tumbled Crystal Healing Set with Pouch & Description Card - Black Obsidian, Moonstone, Prehnite, and Tiger's Eye
The Magic Is In You

Manifestation Crystal Set

$7
See It!
Vision Board Kit - Vision Board Supplies, Dream Board, Mood Board, Collage Book - 150 Vision Board Pictures, Quotes - Interchangeable Cut, Tape Glue-Free Vision Board Book - Create, Visualize, Inspire
Lamare

Vision Board Kit

$36
See It!

Related: 5 Healing Products From Amazon to Spread Positive Vibes in Your Home

Nail polish

Deal of the Day

Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!