5 Healing Products From Amazon to Spread Positive Vibes in Your Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Love and light! As we enter this new season, now is the perfect time to let go of unresolved tension from the past and release any negative energy we’re still holding onto. Our go-to strategy for spreading good vibes is by filling our home with healing products that promote positivity.

We rounded up our five favorite finds from Amazon that will help you manifest a bright future. From chakras to candles, these positivity products will welcome fall with peace of mind and open arms. Read on and shop!

This Chakra Crystal Starter Set

Align your chakras with this crystal starter set! This bohemian bundle includes six colorful crystals, one velvet black bag with six polished chakra stones. Shoppers say that these crystals soothe your soul.

Get the Beverly Oaks Crystals Chakra Mineral Starter Set/Crystal Healing Kit for just $20 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Smudge Kit Spiritual Set

Purify your space with this smudge set of spiritual products. This makes a wonderful housewarming present or gift for a friend in need of a reset. Each kit includes 10 energy cleansing essentials: a white sage stick, an abalone shell, a holy wood stick from Peru, sage incense cones, a turkey smudge feather, seven chakra gemstones, a lava stone oil diffuser bracelet, a rose quartz love crystal, a sage leaf storage bag and a smudge prayer gift card.

Get the Worldly Finds Smudge Kit Spiritual Set for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Sage Energy Cleansing Candle

What’s better than a pumpkin spice candle, you ask? A pure white sage candle that lights our dreams into existence! With over 20,000 glowing reviews, this aromatherapy candle is one of the most popular healing products on Amazon. Set your intentions and smudge your home with this energy cleansing candle!

Get the Magnificent 101 Aromatherapy Pure White Sage Candle for just $11 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tree of Life Chakra Stones Hanging Ornament

Find inspiration with this Tree of Life chakra stones hanging ornament! Handcrafted with chakra crystals and wrapped in copper wire, this gorgeous decoration will help attract peace and prosperity. Bonus: this gift is also the no. 1 bestseller in Christmas ornaments, so it’s perfect for the holidays!

Get the VNVETYTO Tree of Life Chakra Stones Hanging Ornament for just $9 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Chakra Tree of Life

Find balance and healing with this handmade home decor. This beautiful bonsai tree features seven crystal stones that are associated with the seven chakras. Plus, each gift comes with two handmade rainbow crystal necklaces. Act fast — this statement piece is currently on sale for 70% off!

Get the Yatskia Chakra Tree of Life for just $13 (originally $43) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

