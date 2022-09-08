Everything You Need to Make the Most of September’s Pisces Full Moon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re feeling stuck, a full moon can be a reset. Need to connect with yourself and find what’s truly in your heart of hearts? The September Pisces full moon is the perfect moment. It lands on Saturday, September 10 at 6 a.m. ET, and it “will be active for five days beyond the date it appears as the full moon gently wanes.” (Astrology Zone)

The Pisces full moon is favorably linked to Uranus, which means it’s time to “create positive change through heightened intuition and self-awareness.” (Astrology King) So, what do we do? Let our true feelings take control, go with the flow and cleanse our space and aura. “The Pisces Full Moon calls us to move out of our minds and into our hearts.” (Forever Conscious). We’ve picked out some products you can get fast from Amazon below to help you make the most of the magical occasion!

This Cleansing Candle

Yes, this full moon-themed candle looks pretty and smells great, but it may help seriously cleanse the energy in your home too. Let it soothe you so you can recognize your desires clearly. It’s recommended you burn it near a door or open window so any negativity can escape seamlessly!

Get the Magnificent 101 Full Moon Culmination and Release Candle for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tarot Deck

We’re absolutely obsessed with this modern, feminine tarot deck. Don’t have any experience reading tarot? No problem! Just ask your deck a question, shuffle, pick a card and interpret the image the way you see and feel it. It can be a huge help in setting intentions and making decisions. Charge the deck under the full moon!

Get The Modern Witch Tarot Deck for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Smudge Kit

Many people smudge their homes right when they move in, but performing the ritual regularly afterward can be important too! This set comes with sage and palo santo to burn, an abalone shell, a feather, a hand-carved wooden stand and a collection of healing stones. Beautiful to display even once you’re done!

Get the JL Local Sage Smudge Kit for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Healing Necklace

Is this choker stone necklace gorgeous for year-round wear? 100%. You might find it especially energizing around the full moon though. It’s made with many different healing stones; we’re loving the amazonite for inner peace and the moonstone for intuition for the Pisces full moon, especially!

Get the Lotus and Luna Chakras Semi Precious Healing Stone Energy Necklace for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Dot Grid Journal

One of the most popular ways to practice mindfulness, help release stress and hash our your inner feelings is journaling. This dotted notebook features a beautiful vegan leather cover with a metallic moon design and will be perfect for jotting down thoughts, organizing your rituals or even drawing or scribbling out any frustrations!

Get the Yop & Tom A5 Dot Grid Journal for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

