Trends may come and go, but our boot style is pretty consistent. We like to invest in pairs that we can keep around for more than just one season, which is why we stick to shoes that aren’t particularly over the top or of the moment. If we do want some fashion-forward flair, we gravitate toward styles that feature an updated twist on a classic aesthetic!

For example, we’re seeing lug boots pop up everywhere, and it’s clear how in demand they will be all fall and winter long! You can find these boots at numerous retailers, but the pair we have our sights set on are these beautiful Marc Fishers!

Get the Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot (originally $199) on sale with free shipping for just $130, available at Nordstrom!

The key feature that lug boots have are the chunky platforms and overall edgy vibe. They aren’t your average Chelsea boots! The look can take on many forms, and some have a funkier feel than others — which is why we were drawn to this pair in particular! The lug sole isn’t as aggressive as alternative options on the market, so we know it will always hold up. There’s nothing wrong with shopping en vogue styles, but if you’re trying to find a functional shoe that will last, these are a strong choice!

The rest of the boot is crafted in a traditional Chelsea style. They’re slip-on shoes thanks to the elastic panels, which allow your feet to ease into them and create comfort while you’re walking around. At the moment, you can pick them up in black or white leather — or snag the tan suede option if you don’t want smooth leather.

Shoppers say that these boots are seriously comfortable to wear and look flawless with tons of different outfits! You can even wear them with girlier dresses if you want to add some grunge glam to your ensemble. Think Olivia Rodrigo or Kourtney Kardashian vibes! Reviewers also note that they may run large, so you might want to order these boots in a half-size down for a proper fit. Oh, and we definitely can’t forget to mention that these boots are on sale right now — which is such a major score! This is the ideal time to pick up these trendy yet timeless boots and add them to your fall footwear lineup. Let’s do this!

