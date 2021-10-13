Dress to Impress in These Fabulous Frocks From Nordstrom — Now on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer may be over, but dresses are here to stay. We just can’t quit our fixation with flowy frocks — they elevate any ensemble with their breezy beauty. All you have to do is add some footwear, and you’ve executed an easy outfit! But as temperatures drop in the fall, we know it’s tempting to ditch dresses and stick with pants. That’s why it’s so important to select silhouettes that will keep you warm — long sleeves, knit fabrics and cozy cuts are sweater weather staples.

While searching for new autumnal attire, we found the dreamiest dresses from Nordstrom that are seriously on sale. If you’re in the mood for some major savings, read on to shop our favorite fall frocks from Nordstrom!

Long-Sleeve Dresses Up to 60% Off

1. This watercolor chiffon midi dress from Ted Baker London makes us want to frolic in a flower field!

2. Stand out in this sultry cutout sweater dress by WAYF.

3. Style this lovely long-sleeve floral dress with knee-high boots for a chic fall ‘fit.

4. Looking for a dress that means business? Mission accomplished with this beige trench mini.

5. Feel on top of the world in this top-rated long-sleeve LBD by Julia Jordan.

Comfy Dresses Up to 60% Off

6. Keep it cozy in this Open Edit V-neck mini dress.

7. Go from the gym to the grocery store in this sporty shift dress from Zella.

8. Pretty in pink! Take this sleeveless pima cotton midi from day to night.

9. Available in Black, Heather Grey and Sand, this padded shoulder midi dress by WAYF is totally on trend.

10. One shopper called this effortlessly cool Topshop hooded mini “a nice twist to the sweatshirt dress.”

Knit Dresses Up to 50% Off

11. Nothing but blue skies ahead in this flattering blue midi dress by En Saison.

12. Head from a meeting to a meet-up in this elegant sleeveless sweater dress from Club Monaco, featuring a funnel neck and flared skirt.

13. This pretty floral knit dress is perfect for date night — and it’s a pretty great deal for just $15!

14. Prepare to turn heads in this flirty frock, featuring a surplice neckline and rib stitch texture.

15. This stunning sleeveless midi dress by Vince Camuto works for a variety of functions, from a business dinner to a bridal shower.

Ruffle Dresses Up to 60% Off

16. Mellow yellow! Go for the gold in this sunny jacquard midi dress by Julia Jordan.

17. Breeze from board meetings to brunch in this billowy high-low dress by Charles Henry, available in Black, Burgundy and Royal Blue.

18. Dress up for date night in this romantic floral maxi dress from Free People.

19. Ruffle some feathers in this whimsical frilly frock from Ever New.

20. This magnificent Moss midi dress by Frame is our favorite fall fantasy!

Shop all women’s dresses on sale at Nordstrom here!

