Dress to Impress in These Fabulous Frocks From Nordstrom — Now on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Summer may be over, but dresses are here to stay. We just can’t quit our fixation with flowy frocks — they elevate any ensemble with their breezy beauty. All you have to do is add some footwear, and you’ve executed an easy outfit! But as temperatures drop in the fall, we know it’s tempting to ditch dresses and stick with pants. That’s why it’s so important to select silhouettes that will keep you warm — long sleeves, knit fabrics and cozy cuts are sweater weather staples.
While searching for new autumnal attire, we found the dreamiest dresses from Nordstrom that are seriously on sale. If you’re in the mood for some major savings, read on to shop our favorite fall frocks from Nordstrom!
Long-Sleeve Dresses Up to 60% Off
1. This watercolor chiffon midi dress from Ted Baker London makes us want to frolic in a flower field!See It!
2. Stand out in this sultry cutout sweater dress by WAYF.See It!
3. Style this lovely long-sleeve floral dress with knee-high boots for a chic fall ‘fit.See It!
4. Looking for a dress that means business? Mission accomplished with this beige trench mini.See It!
5. Feel on top of the world in this top-rated long-sleeve LBD by Julia Jordan.See It!
Comfy Dresses Up to 60% Off
6. Keep it cozy in this Open Edit V-neck mini dress.See It!
7. Go from the gym to the grocery store in this sporty shift dress from Zella.See It!
8. Pretty in pink! Take this sleeveless pima cotton midi from day to night.See It!
9. Available in Black, Heather Grey and Sand, this padded shoulder midi dress by WAYF is totally on trend.See It!
10. One shopper called this effortlessly cool Topshop hooded mini “a nice twist to the sweatshirt dress.”See It!
Knit Dresses Up to 50% Off
11. Nothing but blue skies ahead in this flattering blue midi dress by En Saison.See It!
12. Head from a meeting to a meet-up in this elegant sleeveless sweater dress from Club Monaco, featuring a funnel neck and flared skirt.See It!
13. This pretty floral knit dress is perfect for date night — and it’s a pretty great deal for just $15!See It!
14. Prepare to turn heads in this flirty frock, featuring a surplice neckline and rib stitch texture.See It!
15. This stunning sleeveless midi dress by Vince Camuto works for a variety of functions, from a business dinner to a bridal shower.See It!
Ruffle Dresses Up to 60% Off
16. Mellow yellow! Go for the gold in this sunny jacquard midi dress by Julia Jordan.See It!
17. Breeze from board meetings to brunch in this billowy high-low dress by Charles Henry, available in Black, Burgundy and Royal Blue.See It!
18. Dress up for date night in this romantic floral maxi dress from Free People.See It!
19. Ruffle some feathers in this whimsical frilly frock from Ever New.See It!
20. This magnificent Moss midi dress by Frame is our favorite fall fantasy!See It!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
