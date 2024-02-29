Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Margot Robbie‘s Barbie press tour is one for the history books — and it’s been filled with evolution. On the red carpet at the Producers Guild Awards, the Australian actress ditched the classic Barbie pink and opted for a sleek black-and-white look from Balmain. And while we’ve also loved our Barbiecore era, her tuxedo-style ensemble and mini top handle bag reminded Us how important neutrals are in a well-rounded wardrobe.
The top handle bag Robbie carried is an incredibly versatile piece that can be paired with nearly any ensemble for any occasion. In this case, you can team it with a gown for a black tie event, but it can also be used as a small bag for drinks out with friends. Her exact purse is by Hunting Season (buy it here for $795), but we found a more affordable style that looks similar — coming in at just $80 on Amazon.
Get the JW PEI Fae Top Handle Crossbody Bag for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 29, 2024, but are subject to change.
Though the JW PEI Fae Top Handle Crossbody Bag isn’t technically a designer bag, its stylish aesthetic and high-quality feel make it seem like one. It’s shaped with a small, square design and top handle, which makes it light enough not to weigh you down — but big enough to carry all of the essentials. Unlike Robbie’s, this bag is made of gorgeous, 100% vegan croc leather, which provides an elegant, edgy feel. It features gold-tone hardware to add to the chicness, as well as a longer detachable strap so you can turn it into a hands-free crossbody bag whenever the situation arises.
On the inside of the bag, you’ll find an interior zip compartment and an additional slip pocket to carry all of the necessities such as lip gloss, keys, your phone and more. Made with a magnetic snap closure, it’s also easy to open and close. Get it in black or white if you need a new neutral bag — or go bold with gorgeous shades such as pink croc, brown and dark olive.
If you’re ready to put Barbiecore to bed and incorporate some neutrals back into your wardrobe like Robbie, you can find the JW PEI Fae Top Handle Crossbody Bag for just $80 at Amazon!
