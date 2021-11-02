Marisa Tomei Once Called This Iconic Concealer ‘Liquid Gold’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are specific beauty products whose names are all but synonymous with the type of product they are. For example, NARS Orgasm is practically synonymous with “blush,” while Glossier’s Boy Brow is basically synonymous with “eyebrow gel.” These products are just that legendary.

When it comes to concealer, Clé de Peau Beauté’s famous iteration takes the cake. It has so many fans around the world, including ageless beauty Marisa Tomei, who once shared her love for it!

When Vogue asked Tomei about her beauty secrets back in 2017, she replied, “I keep it pretty simple. I think I look better with less, personally. For certain red spots, I’ll use Clé de Peau Beauté. I call it liquid gold.” She’s not the only stunning celebrity who thinks so highly of it. It’s even a go-to product for Jennifer Aniston!

Reviewers adore this concealer too. Even those who call themselves “extremely picky” are now repeat buyers of this product. They’re calling it “by far the best concealer on the market” and say they’re “so impressed with their results. They note how it “completely melts into your skin” and “blends effortlessly” for all-day perfection!

This concealer claims to deliver an airbrushed-looking finish, but its formula isn’t drying. It’s creamy and light, and its Illuminating Complex EX even claims to diminish the appearance of damage caused by dryness, hydrating the skin. It’s also anti-crease, offering up smooth, long-lasting coverage of dark circles and blemishes!

Of course, this concealer doesn’t stop there. It also includes chestnut rosa fruit extract and green tea extract to help defend against oxidation so even hours and hours later, it looks just the way it did when you applied it at the beginning of the day. It also has SPF 25 protection, aiming to keep wrinkles and sun damage at bay!

This concealer comes in stick form, so it’s super portable, whether you’re putting it in your pocket or purse. (It’s giftable too!) That also means you don’t need to carry around a brush or damp beauty blender with you. You can just apply it directly to skin, gently blending with a fingertip. Target your under-eye area or any spots of redness like Tomei. You don’t have to put the concealer down there though.

This concealer has so many uses. In addition to covering up, it can also be used as a primer on your eyelids or lips before eyeshadow or lipstick. Grab it one shade darker than your skin tone and use it to contour. Grab it one shade lighter than your skin tone and use it to highlight — or do all of the above!

