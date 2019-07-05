



When was the last time you tried on a dress and thought “wow” immediately? We want to experience that moment over and over again, every single time we get dressed, especially in the summer when we can shed the extra layers and runny noses. We want our summer vibe to be cool, carefree and obviously fabulous!

The Striped Print Maxidress from Forever 21 will have you feeling like a true vision. This seersucker dress is going to be our best friend for this summer and ones to come, and there are just so many details about it that we’re antsy to show off, so let’s get started!

See it: Get the Striped Print Maxidress for just $38 at Forever 21! Online only!

This flowy maxidress has a deep V-neckline that meets the top of the shirred, smocked band at the natural waist. This wide, elasticized waistband effortlessly cinches us in for a crazy-flattering yet comfortable look, and because it sits higher on the body, it even further elongates our legs, leaving us looking and feeling like supermodels ready to rock a runway, or at least an Instagram photo!

At the shoulders, we’ll see the beginnings of the dual cami straps, but we absolutely need to follow them over to the back to see what shoppers are saying is a big part of why they chose to buy this lightweight dress for themselves. Now, don’t let the intricacy scare you off. The self-tie accents may look complicated, like only a stylist could truly figure them out, but tying these straps up isn’t a hassle at all! Because of the dual straps, everything just looks that much fancier, that much more detailed and that much chicer. We also love how the top half of the back is left totally open, letting these tie accents shine and take center stage!

This web-exclusive dress features an allover stripe print. White, black and grey stripes vertically line this dress from all the way down at the bottom to the top, even on the strappy accents! The stripes are unevenly spaced out, but strategically, still forming a unique pattern that almost creates a gradient effect when you study each section. There’s something new to love about this piece everywhere we look!

See it: Get the Striped Print Maxidress for just $38 at Forever 21! Online only!

Another stunning detail is how the stripes section off at the side of the leg, forming a triangular pattern as well, contributing to the effect of the cinched waist and flowy, lightly flared-out skirt!

As with any wardrobe essential, this maxidress can be worn in so many ways and to so many different occasions. We can wear it over a swimsuit to the beach, accompanied by a straw hat and oversized sunglasses, knotting the skirt with a hair tie as we walk along the water. Easy to envision, right?

We can also wear this dress to nicer occasions, whether they be semi-formal parties, like an outdoor celebration or wedding, or date nights! Just grab a pair of heels or platform wedges, a curling iron and a glimmering chain necklace! Don’t forget your favorite lip color, too. Doesn’t matter what color it is, since this dress will match with seriously anything!

Make sure to grab this online-only dress for yourself to have the most fashionable, feel-good summer ever. We’re seeing low stock on sizes, so don’t let your size completely run out before you grab one for yourself!

See it: Get the Striped Print Maxidress for just $38 at Forever 21! Online only!

Not your style? Check out more maxidresses here and all dresses available at Forever 21 here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!