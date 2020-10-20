These Faux-Leather Leggings Are a Major Upgrade From Your Basic Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing leggings every day of the week used to be borderline impossible. How could we get away with rocking comfy, stretchy bottoms 24/7 — especially when we were commuting to work regularly? But these days, there are so many stylish options. In fact, there’s a pair of leggings you can wear for any occasion — even a fancy dinner!

If you’re going for an upscale look, a faux-leather pick is the move. They’re just as comfy as our staple black pairs, but pack a major punch in the style department. We’re talking about an option like this one from MCEDAR! They’re flattering, sleek and chic — but still offer up more comfort than ever!

Get the MCEDAR Faux Leather Legging for Women for prices starting at the $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

These high-waisted leggings are buttery-soft and smooth, and they’re treated with a sheen on the outer layer that seriously resembles high-quality leather. But they’re better than the real thing — not only are they cruelty-free, they’re much comfier to wear on repeat.

There are three options currently available, all of which are designed in the same black shade. The only difference between each pair is the addition of pockets — there’s a pair with zero pockets, a pair with pockets in the front and back and a pair with only front pockets. The choice is yours!

Get the MCEDAR Faux Leather Legging for Women for prices starting at the $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are thrilled with the fit of these leggings! They note that each pair offers a warm lining, which is ideal for the fall and winter. You can wear them over a bodysuit for a streamlined look, or throw on a loose sweater on top if you prefer to stay covered up. Add a killer pair of heels and you have yourself a dreamy date night outfit!

When it comes to casual wear, these are a hit. You can dress them down with some combat boots and an oversized graphic tee — or even simple white tennis shoes. Why wear basic black leggings when you can spice up your autumn outfits with this pair?

See it: Get the MCEDAR Faux Leather Legging for Women for prices starting at the $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MCEDAR and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!