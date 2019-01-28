When attempting to live our healthiest lives, the most common problem is always time. There are simply not enough hours in the day or week to not only complete our intended workouts but then prepare meals. Instead, we translate our excuses into rationalizations. If we lift a heavier set or run that extra mile, it’ll make up for the ice cream we just had for dinner, right? Wrong.

It’s a well-known fact abs are made in the kitchen.

Let’s be honest though, we rarely have time to step into our kitchens let alone cook in them. This is a common case for many. Fear not, because we have found the most simple solution to help get everyone on track in no time. After all, summer bodies are made in winter.

See it: Grab Trifecta Nutrition with meal plans starting at $109 available at Trifecta Nutrition!

Trifecta Nutrition is the subscription box that can help take control of our diets with convenient meal plans to fit any needs. The pre-cooked, non-frozen meal plans are specifically designed so users can train without worrying about planning and preparing nutritious meals. Suffice to say, while we are actually running that extra mile, and lifting that heavier set, Trifecta will be planning, shopping and cooking. Talk about an actual trifecta!

So how does it all actually work?

Users need to first select what type of lifestyle they want. Trifecta currently has six meal plans available to choose from.

The Paleo meal plan is based on the philosophy that we should only consume food that our Paleolithic ancestors ate such as meats, fish, nuts, seed and veggies. This plan incorporates food that is completely sugar- and grain-free, instead utilizing sustainable proteins and organic vegetables. The paleo plan focuses primarily on meals featuring no processed ingredients.

The classic meal plan is low-calorie and macro-balanced, specifically catering to current, everyday meal preppers as well as macro-counters. The diet consists of 4 ounces of meat or fish, carbs and vegetables. The protein is strictly grass-fed and wild caught and the grain and veggies are locally sourced and organic.

The vegan diet is perhaps a bit more strict as it primarily means abstaining from specific foods. Individuals who are following this diet need to abstain from all animal products and solely rely on plant-based foods for all their nutritional needs. The vegan diet is prepared with organic ingredients which follows a heart-healthy, fiber-rich regimen.

The clean meal plan is one of the more exciting and less-restrictive plans available with Trifecta Nutrition. It’s all about getting users to think of whole foods as a necessity and removing any former stigmas towards them. Unlike the paleo and vegan plans, dieters following this plan have more room for flexibility.

The traditional vegetarian diet consists of fresh fruits, vegetables and very limited carbohydrates. The entire regimen is based on a macro-balanced scale and will give our bodies everything necessary to thrive on a plant-based diet.

See it: Grab Trifecta Nutrition with meal plans starting at $109 available at Trifecta Nutrition!

Lastly, the a la carte diet is for the meal preppers and macro-counters who already have a routine in play. Users on this plan are encouraged to continue assembling their own highly nutritional meals, but in doing so, utilize the clean, whole and ready-to-eat packages. Suffice to say, this is an excellent option for those who want high-quality protein, but need packages in bulk.

Regardless of the plan selected, each meal plan offers a rotating menu weekly, so users will ever be bored or out of options! Suffice to say, selecting a menu is the most difficult portion of this entire process. Once a user selects, the only thing left to do is wait for the delivery and then microwave to enjoy. Bon appetit!

Included with the meal plans, users are provided with one nutritional call from an expert to help kickstart the diet with words of encouragement. The nutritionist will also help to calculate BMR, structure plans and outline the necessary steps needed for success.

So many reviewers just can’t stop raving, but why? Consistency. Whether it’s a lack of time, diets that have fallen by the wayside or even a chronic health condition, most reviewers say they had success utilizing this meal plan because it is consistent. Reviewers who followed the instructions and their chosen meal plan claim to have seen life-altering results, which we can’t help but absolutely love!

Shoppers looking for a meal plan that is based nutritionally, economically and practically, look no further. We believe we’ve found the ultimate trifecta!

See it: Grab Trifecta Nutrition with meal plans starting at $109 available at Trifecta Nutrition!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!