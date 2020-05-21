Memorial Day Sales You Won’t Want to Miss — Start Shopping Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Memorial Day is one of the best shopping holidays around — we’d even say it’s a little underrated. Sure, Black Friday and Prime Day are always fun, but Memorial Day can really sneak up on you with incredible sales, fun new launches and extra goodies to make every purchase that much more special!

With nearly every retailer out there promoting some sort of Memorial Day deal right now, it can be difficult to make sure you’re hitting all of your marks. You don’t want Monday to pass by only to realize you missed out on what would have been your favorite buy. That’s why we’re collecting all of the best deals we can find for you to check out — and you can start shopping them right now. We’ve already rounded up the best deals from Violet Grey, Wayfair, Zappos and various mattress brands, but here are even more you’ll love!

1. Quay Australia

Shop the new Quay x LIZZO collab and buy one, get one free sitewide through May 25, 2020!

One purchase equals 100 meals donated to Feeding America!

2. Ted Baker

Get 40% off all clothing!

3. SkinStore

Get up to 75% off sitewide!

Spend over $150 and receive a free C E Ferulic deluxe sample worth $22!

4. Pier 1

Sitewide sale through May 27, 2020!

Up to 40% off wall decor

40% off all outdoor furniture

30% off all outdoor cushions and pillows

25% off dining and living room chairs

25% off counter and bar stools

20% off lighting

20% off mirrors

20% off clocks

15% off occasional tables

2 for $20 3-wick candles

5. CBS All Access

Stream hit comedies and more with one week free of the streaming service!

6. Paravel

Save 20% on all fold-up bags, including backpacks, through May 25, 2020!

10% of every purchase of the Cabana Tote will be donated to Direct Relief, helping deliver protective gear to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19!

7. Grande Cosmetics

Get up to 50% off and receive a gift with a purchase of $75+ through May 25, 2020!

8. Allswell

Take 20% off The Luxe and Supreme mattresses, bedding and bath/spa with code MEM20 through May 25, 2020!

9. Frank And Oak

Get 25% off everything through May 27, 2020!

10. Current/Elliott

Get an extra 60% off sale styles, plus an additional 40% off select styles through May 25, 2020!

11. Todd Snyder

Get 30% off and free shipping!

12. Bowflex

Use code MEMORIAL20 for free shipping and $400 off the LateralX LX3 and $500 off the LateralX LX5

for free shipping and $400 off the LateralX LX3 and $500 off the LateralX LX5 Get free shipping and a free mat with a purchase of the new Bowflex C6 Bike through May 26, 2020!

13. Fossil

Save up to 50% on 100+ new styles through May 25, 2020!

14. Urban Outfitters

Take an extra 30% off sale styles through May 24, 2020!

15. Brooklinen

Get 15% off sitewide with code WKND15 through May 27, 2020!

16. Privé Revaux

Use code MDSAVE through May 25, 2020 for these savings:

Buy one pair of glasses, get 20% off!

Buy two pairs of glasses, get 25% off!

Buy three pairs of glasses, get 30% off!

17. Bloomingdale’s

All deals valid through May 25, 2020:

Save up to 50% on a large selection of full-price items!

Take an extra 50% off clearance items labeled “Extra 50% Off”!

Loyallists Get a $50 reward card with every $200 spent on items labeled “Loyallist Power Points”!

Save up to 50% on select styles of handbags!

